The Daytona 500 is today. Here’s how to watch, starting lineup and race information
NASCAR is already off to the races thanks to earlier Speedweeks events that offered an exciting preview of the upcoming season. Defending Xfinity champion Austin Cindric won Saturday’s overtime race at Daytona International Speedway, and Ben Rhodes secured a win in the Truck Series at the track Friday.
Cup drivers Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon battled through traffic (and Dillon through a rain-delayed second Duel) Thursday evening to finalize the Daytona 500 lineup after Kyle Busch’s late-lap victory in the Busch Clash Tuesday. There’s more racing to come on NASCAR’s biggest stage.
The 63rd annual Daytona 500 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FOX.
All times listed are ET.
Sunday’s NASCAR schedule
Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
How to watch/listen: FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval
Stages: 65, 130, 200
About the race: Sunday’s Daytona 500 opens the 2021 NASCAR season. Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 last year (third overall) and is favored to win this year’s race, per BetMGM odds.
What’s happening today around NASCAR
The Thunderbirds. 9:30 a.m. This is the 11th straight year they are performing flyover for the Daytona 500.
Lieutenant Colonel John Caldwell said they are monitoring the weather today, as visibility is a major factor in being able to perform the flyover and rain is in the forecast.
“We’re gonna be hopeful today,” Caldwell said. “We’re gonna keep an eye on the sky for sure, but if we’re gonna be able to run the cars, then there’s a good chance we’ll be able to fly as well. (It’s) very close in terms of our go, no-go decisions.”
Country Music Star Luke Combs. 10:45 a.m. Combs is performing the pre-race concert in person.
Pitbull. 12:15 p.m. The new co-owner of Cup team Trackhouse Racing will be the grand marshal for the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500 starting order
Pos.
Driver
Car No.
1
Alex Bowman
48
2
William Byron
24
3
Aric Almirola
10
4
Austin Dillon
3
5
Christopher Bell
20
6
Bubba Wallace
23
7
Ryan Newman
6
8
Kevin Harvick
4
9
Joey Logano
22
10
Kyle Busch
18
11
Ryan Preece*
37
12
Chase Elliott
9
13
Kyle Larson
15
14
Ryan Blaney
12
15
Daniel Suárez
99
16
Corey LaJoie
7
17
Michael McDowell
34
18
David Ragan*
36
19
Jamie McMurray
77
20
Kurt Busch
1
21
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
22
Chris Buescher
17
23
Matt DiBenedetto
21
24
Brad Keselowski
2
25
Denny Hamlin
11
26
Martin Truex Jr.
19
27
Cole Custer
41
28
Joey Gase
53
29
Tyler Reddick
8
30
Chase Briscoe #
14
31
Erik Jones
43
32
Derrike Cope
12
33
Quin Houff
0
34
Ross Chastain
42
35
Cody Ware
51
36
Anthony Alfredo #
38
37
Josh Bilicki
52
38
BJ McLeod
78
39
Austin Cindric*
33
40
Kaz Grala*
16
* Open car, # rookie
