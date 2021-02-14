The Daytona 500 is today. Here’s how to watch, starting lineup and race information

Alex Andrejev
·3 min read
NASCAR is already off to the races thanks to earlier Speedweeks events that offered an exciting preview of the upcoming season. Defending Xfinity champion Austin Cindric won Saturday’s overtime race at Daytona International Speedway, and Ben Rhodes secured a win in the Truck Series at the track Friday.

Cup drivers Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon battled through traffic (and Dillon through a rain-delayed second Duel) Thursday evening to finalize the Daytona 500 lineup after Kyle Busch’s late-lap victory in the Busch Clash Tuesday. There’s more racing to come on NASCAR’s biggest stage.

The 63rd annual Daytona 500 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

All times listed are ET.

Sunday’s NASCAR schedule

  • Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX

  • When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

  • How to watch/listen: FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Distance: 200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

  • Stages: 65, 130, 200

  • About the race: Sunday’s Daytona 500 opens the 2021 NASCAR season. Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 last year (third overall) and is favored to win this year’s race, per BetMGM odds.

What’s happening today around NASCAR

  • The Thunderbirds. 9:30 a.m. This is the 11th straight year they are performing flyover for the Daytona 500.

Lieutenant Colonel John Caldwell said they are monitoring the weather today, as visibility is a major factor in being able to perform the flyover and rain is in the forecast.

“We’re gonna be hopeful today,” Caldwell said. “We’re gonna keep an eye on the sky for sure, but if we’re gonna be able to run the cars, then there’s a good chance we’ll be able to fly as well. (It’s) very close in terms of our go, no-go decisions.”

  • Country Music Star Luke Combs. 10:45 a.m. Combs is performing the pre-race concert in person.

  • Pitbull. 12:15 p.m. The new co-owner of Cup team Trackhouse Racing will be the grand marshal for the Daytona 500.

Daytona 500 starting order

Pos.

Driver

Car No.

1

Alex Bowman

48

2

William Byron

24

3

Aric Almirola

10

4

Austin Dillon

3

5

Christopher Bell

20

6

Bubba Wallace

23

7

Ryan Newman

6

8

Kevin Harvick

4

9

Joey Logano

22

10

Kyle Busch

18

11

Ryan Preece*

37

12

Chase Elliott

9

13

Kyle Larson

15

14

Ryan Blaney

12

15

Daniel Suárez

99

16

Corey LaJoie

7

17

Michael McDowell

34

18

David Ragan*

36

19

Jamie McMurray

77

20

Kurt Busch

1

21

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

22

Chris Buescher

17

23

Matt DiBenedetto

21

24

Brad Keselowski

2

25

Denny Hamlin

11

26

Martin Truex Jr.

19

27

Cole Custer

41

28

Joey Gase

53

29

Tyler Reddick

8

30

Chase Briscoe #

14

31

Erik Jones

43

32

Derrike Cope

12

33

Quin Houff

0

34

Ross Chastain

42

35

Cody Ware

51

36

Anthony Alfredo #

38

37

Josh Bilicki

52

38

BJ McLeod

78

39

Austin Cindric*

33

40

Kaz Grala*

16

* Open car, # rookie

