Daytona 500: All-time winners by year in the 'Great American Race'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cale YarboroughAmerican racecar driver
- Denny HamlinNASCAR driver
- Austin CindricAmerican auto racing driver
- Michael McDowellAmerican racing driver
Austin Cindric became the second consecutive driver to capture his first Cup Series victory at NASCAR's most famous race.
Following Michael McDowell's win in 2021, Cindric, in his full-time Cup debut, won the 64th annual Daytona 500 edging Bubba Wallace at the line.
It was just the eighth Cup Series start for Cindric, 23, who won the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Championship and was runner-up last year before taking over the No. 2 Team Penske Ford this season from Brad Keselowski.
Richard Petty holds the record for most Daytona 500 victories (seven), while five other drivers have won NASCAR's premier event at least three times: Cale Yarborough (four), Bobby Allison (three), Dale Jarrett (three), Jeff Gordon (three) and Denny Hamlin (three).
Past champions by year:
1959: Lee Petty
1960: Junior Johnson
1961: Marvin Panch
1962: Fireball Roberts
1963: Tiny Lund
1964: Richard Petty
1965: Fred Lorenzen
1966: Richard Petty
1967: Mario Andretti
1968: Cale Yarborough
1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
1970: Pete Hamilton
1971: Richard Petty
1972: A.J. Foyt
1973: Richard Petty
1974: Richard Petty
1975: Benny Parsons
1976: David Pearson
1977: Cale Yarborough
1978: Bobby Allison
1979: Richard Petty
1980: Buddy Baker
1981: Richard Petty
1982: Bobby Allison
1983: Cale Yarborough
1984: Cale Yarborough
1985: Bill Elliott
1986: Geoff Bodine
1987: Bill Elliott
1988: Bobby Allison
1989: Darrell Waltrip
1990: Derrike Cope
1991: Ernie Irvan
1992: Davey Allison
1993: Dale Jarrett
1994: Sterling Marlin
1995: Sterling Marlin
1996: Dale Jarrett
1997: Jeff Gordon
1998: Dale Earnhardt Sr.
1999: Jeff Gordon
2000: Dale Jarrett
2001: Michael Waltrip
2002: Ward Burton
2003: Michael Waltrip
2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2005: Jeff Gordon
2006: Jimmie Johnson
2007: Kevin Harvick
2008: Ryan Newman
2009: Matt Kenseth
2010: Jamie McMurray
2011: Trevor Bayne
2012: Matt Kenseth
2013: Jimmie Johnson
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2015: Joey Logano
2016: Denny Hamlin
2017: Kurt Busch
2018: Austin Dillon
2019: Denny Hamlin
2020: Denny Hamlin
2021: Michael McDowell
2022: Austin Cindric
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daytona 500 winners by year following 2022 NASCAR Cup race