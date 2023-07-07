Daytona 500 tickets now on sale for NASCAR's 2024 'Super Bowl'; prices start at $105

The Daytona 500 rarely rests.

The afterglow of each 500 eventually gives way to the new season at hand, but before long, plans begin taking shape for the next year’s Great American Race.

A mile marker on that ramp-up arrived Friday with the official opening of the 2024 Daytona 500 ticket window — next year’s big race day is Feb. 18, capping five days of NASCAR action at the “World Center of Racing.”

“We sold out last year in early January this past year,” track president Frank Kelleher said. “And when we look at ticket-sale renewals, everything is up, so we fully anticipate selling out the Daytona 500 well in advance again.”

Tickets for the 2024 Daytona 500 went on sale Friday.

The grandstands at Daytona International Speedway hold 101,500 people. Prices for next year’s Daytona 500 range from $105-240, with other viewing options and multi-race packages available at the Speedway’s website.

Tickets are also available for Daytona’s preliminary races leading up to the big Sunday finale.

NASCAR's 2024 Daytona Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 14: Pole qualifying to set front row for Daytona 500.

Thursday, Feb. 15: 150-mile Duel qualifying races to set Daytona 500 lineup.

Friday, Feb. 16: Truck Series race.

Saturday, Feb. 17: 200-mile ARCA race; 300-mile Xfinity Series race.

Sunday, Feb. 18: 66th Daytona 500.

Meanwhile, the Speedway is in prep mode for its next major event, the Aug. 26 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the 26th and final race of the Cup Series regular season. Grandstand tickets for the 400 range from $49 to $179, with $10 and $20 tickets for kids 12 and younger.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: 2024 Daytona 500 tickets on sale; guess how much they cost