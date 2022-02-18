Daytona 500 starting lineup

In this article:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hendrick Motorsports has the first row for Sunday’s Daytona 500, and RFK Racing owns the second row after sweeping Thursday night’s qualifying races.

Kyle Larson won the pole for Hendrick Motorsports on Wednesday and will be joined by teammate Alex Bowman on the front row.

Brad Keselowski will start third after winning his qualifying race Thursday night. He’ll be joined on the second row by RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher, who won the second qualifying race Thursday.

Joey Logano was to have started 20th but will go to the rear of the 40-car field because he went to a backup car after his crash on the final lap of his qualifying race.

The four non-chartered cars making the field are Greg Biffle (starting 28th), Kaz Grala (35th), Noah Gragson (39th) and Jacques Villeneuve (40th).

