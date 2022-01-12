Daytona 500 sells out for 64th running of The Great American Race

Reserved tickets for the 64th annual Daytona 500, the tradition-rich, prestigious season-opening event for the NASCAR Cup Series, are sold out, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday. The race had five consecutive sellouts before last year’s reduced-capacity crowd due to the pandemic and will continue its strong attendance run next month.

This year’s running of The Great American Race marks the points-race debut of the new, hotly anticipated Next Gen car.

“The fans have definitely spoken,” Daytona track president Frank Kelleher said. “We‘re going to have a packed house for the 64th annual Daytona 500, but we are happy to showcase a multitude of other opportunities for fans to be a part of The Great American Race, in addition to all of the other racing action that makes up Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth.”

While reserved frontstretch seating and RV camping have sold out, there are still plenty of ways to experience the pageantry of NASCAR’s annual season opener in addition to all other events throughout Speedweeks.

A new Daytona 500 ticket package is being offered for $145 per person that gives fans admission to the UNOH Fanzone plus pre-race access to the Luke Combs concert and driver introductions. In the UNOH Fanzone, families can peer into the garage of their favorite driver plus witness special driver and VIP appearances.

Fans can also take their Daytona experience to the next level with many fan hospitality options. There are still a variety of hospitality packages left in the Rolex 24 Lounge Suites and the all-new Harley J‘s Experience (High Banks Suite with a view atop the frontstretch seating).

For more info, visit Daytona500.com.

