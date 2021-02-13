Daytona 500 final practice canceled due to inclement weather

Final practice for Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), which was originally scheduled for Noon ET, has been canceled due to inclement weather for the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR officials made the call to cancel shortly after 11 a.m. ET as heavy rain continues to fall around the 2.5-mile Daytona Beach, Florida superspeedway.

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying has also been canceled ahead of Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 season opener (5 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The next on-track action scheduled is the ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 by General Tire at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and MRN, followed by the Xfinity Series race later Saturday afternoon. Stay here for the latest schedule and weather updates.

DAYTONA 500 SECOND PRACTICE

Only 27 NASCAR Cup Series drivers were able to lay down a lap before rain put a quick end to Saturday morning’s second practice session for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Brad Keselowski was able to tick off the fastest lap before the red flag was displayed. The No. 2 Team Penske Ford team was forced to roll out a backup car following a crash in the second Bluegreen Vacations Duel race on Thursday night, which means he’ll start at the rear of the field on Sunday.

RELATED: Second practice results

Daytona 500 polesitter Alex Bowman didn’t get a full lap in, but he was able to get his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on the track as they continue to diagnose an issue. Bowman hit pit road halfway through the first Duel race as crew members looked under the hood after Bowman reported the car had lost some power. After returning to the track, Bowman reported the engine had come back to full power, but also complained of a vibration. So far, the No. 48 team has not elected to go to a backup car.

On the other hand, Daytona 500 front-row starter William Byron and the No. 24 team were forced to break out the backup car after crashing in Thursday night’s second Duel race. Byron was unable to turn a lap in the Saturday morning session.