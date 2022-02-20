Daytona 500: It’s ‘a season of its own’
The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series react to the weight of the Daytona 500 and how a bad start to the year can put you behind early in the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Harrison Burton was fastest in the final practice Saturday and led a charge of Ford drivers who swept the top eight spots headed into NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500. Burton topped only 20 drivers who decided to take NASCAR’s new car on the track for the final warm-up for “The Great American Race.” With inventory lacking ahead of the car’s debut, some elite teams stayed in the garage: Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing and RFK Racing were among five teams that sat out.
Saturday's schedule at Daytona International Speedway includes season openers for ARCA and the Xfinity Series, plus Daytona 500 final practice.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's 64th annual Daytona 500, the season-opener of the NASCAR Cup Series.
The 'Big One' breaks out just before there's one lap left in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opener at Daytona International Speedway with 17 trucks involved.
In the second running of the Great American Race, an Ohio short-tracker, who'd finished 15th just the year before, didn't do very well the next year.
Daytona Xfinity race results: See where everybody finished in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
Put me in, Coach! Ty Gibbs is stepping into arguably the top ride in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. The grandson of Pro Football and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs – who’s affectionally called Coach – will race full time for his grandfather’s team in the No. 54 Toyota this season.
Myatt Snider said he suffered only a left foot injury after his car went airborne and into the fence on the last lap of the Xfinity race at Daytona.
The crash happened on the backstretch right by where Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace were watching the race.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Myatt Snider was involved in what he described as a violent last-lap crash Saturday night during the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Once the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet came to a stop in the grass near Turn 3, Snider immediately put the driver net down, […]
