Daytona 500 resumed after weather delay
The NASCAR Cup Series is back underway at Daytona International Speedway as the field resumes competition in the Daytona 500.
Rain and lightning forced the Daytona 500 to go under a red flag after just 15 laps on Sunday. The storm hit as track workers were cleaning up after a 16-car wreck. The crash occurred as the field went down the backstretch heading into Turn 3, when contact from behind by Christopher Bell sent Aric Almirola spinning into pole sitter Alex Bowman as they were trying to move into second place behind leader Kevin Harvick.
The Observer’s Alex Andrejev is at Daytona International Speedway today covering the Great American Race. Follow along for coverage.
