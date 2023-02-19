Daytona 500 results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins wild double-overtime finish

14
Yahoo Sports Staff
·7 min read

NASCAR is set to begin its 75th season this weekend with the 65th edition of its richest and most prestigious race, the Daytona 500. After a wild preseason Clash at the Coliseum, the Cup Series regulars — and some notable one-off drivers — converge on Daytona Beach, Florida, for the first points-paying run of the series' 36-race regular-season and playoff schedule.

Live Updates
Daytona 500 starting grid

  1. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  2. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  3. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  4. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  5. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  6. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  7. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  8. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  9. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  10. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  11. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  12. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  13. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  14. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  15. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  16. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  17. Zane Smith (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  18. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  19. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  20. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  21. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  22. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  23. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  24. Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  25. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  26. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  27. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  28. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  29. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  30. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  32. B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

  33. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  34. Conor Daly (50), TMT Racing Chevrolet

  35. Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  36. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  37. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  38. Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  39. Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  40. Travis Pastrana (67), 23XI Racing Toyota

Daytona 500 week broadcast schedule

All times ET

Wednesday
5-7 p.m.: Daytona 500 pole qualifying (FS1, MRN)

Thursday
4-7 p.m.: Bluegreen Vacations Duels (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Friday
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Saturday
10:30-11 a.m.: Cup Series final practice (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Sunday
2:30-6:30 p.m.: Daytona 500 (Fox, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Top drivers and best bets for the Daytona 500

This year's field boasts seven former Daytona 500 winners, led by three-time champion Denny Hamlin. Hamlin, 2020 series champion Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney boast the best pre-qualifying odds to win the race, according to BetMGM at +1200.

Best odds to win

  • Denny Hamlin +1200

  • Chase Elliott +1200

  • Ryan Blaney +1200

  • Joey Logano +1400

  • Kyle Larson +1400

  • Kyle Busch +1400

Feb 20, 2022; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) drafts with driver Kyle Busch (18) during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Busch, left, driving the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota in 2022, and Denny Hamlin are among the favorites in the 2023 Daytona 500. (Photo by Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Non-Cup regular drivers in the Daytona 500

Due to the prestige of the event, the Daytona 500, much like its open-wheel counterpart in the Indianapolis 500, attracts drivers from other series to take a crack at the high banks. This year's most notable non-regular is the legendary retired seven-time Cup Series champion and former IndyCar competitor Jimmie Johnson. Johnson — who has won the event twice, in 2006 and 2013 — will attempt to qualify the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club (formerly Richard Petty Enterprises) Chevy. IndyCar regular Conor Daly will attempt to qualify Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s No. 50 TMT Racing Chevy.

Travis Pastrana, the Supercross, Motocross and X-Games legend who has also proven quite handy on four wheels, will try to qualify the Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin-owned No. 67 23XI Motorsports Toyota.

Weather forecast for the Daytona 500

As of Wednesday evening the only session that threatens to be interrupted by weather is Friday's practice session during which most teams will be trying to lock in their late-race setups. If that's washed out, teams going into the final stint of the race with a dearth of data should make for a wild finish that this race intrinsically tends to produce even in the best of conditions.

Daytona 500 qualifying results

  1. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrole t- 181.686 mph

  2. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.057 mph

  3. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.727

  4. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 180.723 mph

  5. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford - 180.712 mph

  6. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 180.661 mph

  7. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford - 180.054 mph

  8. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford -180.014 mph

  9. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 180.014 mph

  10. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 180.040 mph

  11. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.011 mph

  12. Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 179.921 mph

  13. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford - 179.888 mph

  14. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.881 mph

  15. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 179.863

  16. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 179.849 mph

  17. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 179.684 mph

  18. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford - 179.673 mph

  19. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.616 mph

  20. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota 179.612 mph

  21. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.479 mph

  22. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.347 mph

  23. Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet - 179.276 mph

  24. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford - 179.265 mph

  25. Travis Pastrana (67), 23XI Racing Toyota - 179.254 mph

  26. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.154 mph

  27. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet - 178.998 mph

  28. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet - 178.941 mph

  29. Zane Smith (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford - 178.862 mph

  30. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 178.813 mph

  31. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 178.763 mph

  32. Austin Hill (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 1778.660 mph

  33. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 178.525 mph

  34. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford - 178.204 mph

  35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet - 177.925 mph

  36. B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford - 177.834 mph

  37. Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford - 177.169 mph

  38. Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford - 176.849 mph

  39. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 176.315 mph

  40. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 176.287 mph

  41. Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 175.022 mph

  42. Conor Daly (50), TMT Racing Chevrolet - no lap

Daytona 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Zane Smith (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Conor Daly (50), TMT Racing Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Hill (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Travis Pastrana (67), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

