Daytona 500 results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins wild double-overtime finish

NASCAR is set to begin its 75th season this weekend with the 65th edition of its richest and most prestigious race, the Daytona 500. After a wild preseason Clash at the Coliseum, the Cup Series regulars — and some notable one-off drivers — converge on Daytona Beach, Florida, for the first points-paying run of the series' 36-race regular-season and playoff schedule.

Daytona 500 starting grid

Daytona 500 week broadcast schedule

All times ET

Wednesday

5-7 p.m.: Daytona 500 pole qualifying (FS1, MRN)

Thursday

4-7 p.m.: Bluegreen Vacations Duels (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Friday

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Saturday

10:30-11 a.m.: Cup Series final practice (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Sunday

2:30-6:30 p.m.: Daytona 500 (Fox, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Top drivers and best bets for the Daytona 500

This year's field boasts seven former Daytona 500 winners, led by three-time champion Denny Hamlin. Hamlin, 2020 series champion Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney boast the best pre-qualifying odds to win the race, according to BetMGM at +1200.

Best odds to win

Denny Hamlin +1200

Chase Elliott +1200

Ryan Blaney +1200

Joey Logano +1400

Kyle Larson +1400

Kyle Busch +1400

Kyle Busch, left, driving the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota in 2022, and Denny Hamlin are among the favorites in the 2023 Daytona 500. (Photo by Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Non-Cup regular drivers in the Daytona 500

Due to the prestige of the event, the Daytona 500, much like its open-wheel counterpart in the Indianapolis 500, attracts drivers from other series to take a crack at the high banks. This year's most notable non-regular is the legendary retired seven-time Cup Series champion and former IndyCar competitor Jimmie Johnson. Johnson — who has won the event twice, in 2006 and 2013 — will attempt to qualify the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club (formerly Richard Petty Enterprises) Chevy. IndyCar regular Conor Daly will attempt to qualify Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s No. 50 TMT Racing Chevy.

Travis Pastrana, the Supercross, Motocross and X-Games legend who has also proven quite handy on four wheels, will try to qualify the Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin-owned No. 67 23XI Motorsports Toyota.

Weather forecast for the Daytona 500

As of Wednesday evening the only session that threatens to be interrupted by weather is Friday's practice session during which most teams will be trying to lock in their late-race setups. If that's washed out, teams going into the final stint of the race with a dearth of data should make for a wild finish that this race intrinsically tends to produce even in the best of conditions.

Daytona 500 qualifying results

Daytona 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Zane Smith (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Conor Daly (50), TMT Racing Chevrolet

Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Hill (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Travis Pastrana (67), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet