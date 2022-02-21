Daytona 500 race results, driver points

Austin Cindric held off Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace in the final run to the checkered flag and won Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Cindric is the ninth driver to earn their first NASCAR Cup Series win in the Daytona 500. It’s also the second consecutive year that the feat has occurred. Michael McDowell got his first Cup win in last year’s race.

Wallace earned his second career runner-up at the Daytona 500. He finished second in his Daytona 500 debut back in 2018 with the team now known as Petty GMS Motorsports.

Chase Briscoe finished third, his best result in Cup. Blaney finished fourth. Aric Almirola finished fifth.

POINTS REPORT

Cindric is tied on points with Brad Keselowski atop the Cup regular season standings.

Both have 54 points, with Cindric listed in first ahead of Keselowski in second.

Martin Truex Jr. is third with 49 points. Wallace is fourth with 47 points. Briscoe and Blaney both have 41 points, with Briscoe listed in fifth ahead of Blaney in sixth.

