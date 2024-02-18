Daytona 500 postponed: Start time, TV, live stream, lineup for NASCAR's season opener

Heavy rain at Daytona International Speedway has forced NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday to be postponed for a day.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled take the track for the 66th annual Daytona 500 on Monday afternoon as they look to etch their name in history and lift the Harley J. Earl Trophy in victory lane.

It will be an all Ford front row with two former Daytona 500 winners pacing the field. Joey Logano, the 2015 winner, won the pole Wednesday night. The two-time Cup Series champion will start alongside 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell.

Thursday night's Daytona Duel winners will start on Row 2. Tyler Reddick starts third to lead the Toyota contingent, followed by fellow Toyota driver Christopher Bell. Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, starts fifth, the best of the Chevrolet drivers.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for the 2024 Daytona 500, the season-opener of the NASCAR Cup Series:

What time does the 2024 Daytona 500 start?

Saturday's Xfinity Series opener was also rained out. It's been rescheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. The 2024 Daytona 500 is now scheduled to start on Monday after the conclusion of the Xfinity series race, sometime around 4 p.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway.

What TV channel is the 2024 Daytona 500 on?

The Daytona 500 will be broadcast on Fox.

Will there be a live stream of the 2024 Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

What is the weather forecast for the Daytona 500?

After rain is expected to leave the Daytona area early Sunday evening, the forecast calls for clearing skies on Monday with temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s throughout the day.

How many laps is the 2024 Daytona 500?

The race is 200 laps around the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway for a total of 500 miles.

The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 65 laps; Stage 2: 65 laps; Stage 3: 70 laps.

Who won the Daytona 500 last year?

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. edged 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano in double overtime to win the 2023 Daytona 500, notching his third career Cup victory and first since he won the Daytona summer race in 2017.

What is the lineup for the 2024 Daytona 500?

Here is the lineup, with car number in parentheses and manufacturer:

1. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

2. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

3. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

5. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

6. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

7. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

9. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

10. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

11. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

12. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

13. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

14. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

15. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

16. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

17. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

19. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

20. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

21. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

22. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

23. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota

24. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

25. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

26. (36) Kaz Grala, Ford

27. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

28. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

29. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

30. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

31. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

32. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

33. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

35. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

36. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford

37. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

38. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

39. (62) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet

40. (60) David Ragan, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daytona 500 postponed: New start time, TV, live stream, 2024 lineup