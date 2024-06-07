Daytona 500 NASCAR tickets on sale now for 2025 Great American Race; Pitbull returning

Pitbull is cued up, the date is set, and further proving it’s never too early to look ahead to such things, the ticket window is open for the 2025 Daytona 500.

Daytona International Speedway announced Friday it’s now taking orders for the 67th edition of the Great American Race, slated for Feb. 16.

This past February’s 500 was rained out on the prescribed race day and pushed to Monday, which leads to the 2025 pre-race concert appointment with Grammy winner and NASCAR team co-owner Armando Christian Perez, known by all as Pitbull.

Pitbull was going to do the pre-race show this past February, but scheduling conflicts didn’t allow him to stay until Monday. He vowed then to return to the stage next year.

Reserved ticket prices range from $120-319. All event info is available at the Speedway’s website: DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com.

The entire 2025 NASCAR schedule hasn’t been released yet, but the Daytona 500 remains seated on the Sunday of Presidents Day weekend. The season-opening week of racing will include the modern Daytona norm: Pole qualifying on Wednesday, 150-mile qualifiers Thursday, Truck Series on Friday, ARCA and Xfinity on Saturday, the big race on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona 500, NASCAR, Pitbull: How much are tickets for 2025 opener?