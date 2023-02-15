Daytona 500: Joey Logano and Aric Almirola win qualifying duels, starting grid for Sunday set
NASCAR is set to begin its 75th season this weekend with the 65th edition of its richest and most prestigious race, the Daytona 500. After a wild preseason Clash at the Coliseum, the Cup Series regulars — and some notable one-off drivers — converge on Daytona Beach, Florida, for the first points-paying run of the series' 36-race regular-season and playoff schedule.
Here's everything you need to know about what you'll hear referred to — repeatedly — as "The Great American Race."
Qualifying format for the Daytona 500
The biggest race of the year also features a unique qualifying format not used anywhere else on the NASCAR calendar. On Wednesday night all 42 entered cars will turn one lap at top speed, the order of which is determined by a Tuesday night draw of numbers. The top 10 drivers then go into a shootout with the top two times from that session setting the front row for Sunday's race.
The remaining 38 starting spots are determined by the results of two 60-lap qualifying "duels" to be run Thursday night. The finishing order for the first duel determines the inside row slots and the finishing order from the second duel sets the outside.
Daytona 500 starting grid
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Zane Smith (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Conor Daly (50), TMT Racing Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Travis Pastrana (67), 23XI Racing Toyota
Daytona 500 week broadcast schedule
All times ET
Wednesday
5-7 p.m.: Daytona 500 pole qualifying (FS1, MRN)
Thursday
4-7 p.m.: Bluegreen Vacations Duels (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)
Friday
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)
Saturday
10:30-11 a.m.: Cup Series final practice (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)
Sunday
2:30-6:30 p.m.: Daytona 500 (Fox, Fox Sports app, MRN)
Top drivers and best bets for the Daytona 500
This year's field boasts seven former Daytona 500 winners, led by three-time champion Denny Hamlin. Hamlin, 2020 series champion Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney boast the best pre-qualifying odds to win the race, according to BetMGM at +1200.
Best odds to win
Denny Hamlin +1200
Chase Elliott +1200
Ryan Blaney +1200
Joey Logano +1400
Kyle Larson +1400
Kyle Busch +1400
Non-Cup regular drivers in the Daytona 500
Due to the prestige of the event, the Daytona 500, much like its open-wheel counterpart in the Indianapolis 500, attracts drivers from other series to take a crack at the high banks. This year's most notable non-regular is the legendary retired seven-time Cup Series champion and former IndyCar competitor Jimmie Johnson. Johnson — who has won the event twice, in 2006 and 2013 — will attempt to qualify the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club (formerly Richard Petty Enterprises) Chevy. IndyCar regular Conor Daly will attempt to qualify Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s No. 50 TMT Racing Chevy.
Travis Pastrana, the Supercross, Motocross and X-Games legend who has also proven quite handy on four wheels, will try to qualify the Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin-owned No. 67 23XI Motorsports Toyota.
Weather forecast for the Daytona 500
As of Wednesday evening the only session that threatens to be interrupted by weather is Friday's practice session during which most teams will be trying to lock in their late-race setups. If that's washed out, teams going into the final stint of the race with a dearth of data should make for a wild finish that this race intrinsically tends to produce even in the best of conditions.
Daytona 500 qualifying results
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrole t- 181.686 mph
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.057 mph
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.727
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 180.723 mph
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford - 180.712 mph
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 180.661 mph
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford - 180.054 mph
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford -180.014 mph
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 180.014 mph
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 180.040 mph
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.011 mph
Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 179.921 mph
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford - 179.888 mph
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.881 mph
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 179.863
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 179.849 mph
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 179.684 mph
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford - 179.673 mph
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.616 mph
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota 179.612 mph
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.479 mph
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.347 mph
Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet - 179.276 mph
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford - 179.265 mph
Travis Pastrana (67), 23XI Racing Toyota - 179.254 mph
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.154 mph
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet - 178.998 mph
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet - 178.941 mph
Zane Smith (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford - 178.862 mph
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 178.813 mph
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 178.763 mph
Austin Hill (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 1778.660 mph
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 178.525 mph
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford - 178.204 mph
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet - 177.925 mph
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford - 177.834 mph
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford - 177.169 mph
Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford - 176.849 mph
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 176.315 mph
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 176.287 mph
Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 175.022 mph
Conor Daly (50), TMT Racing Chevrolet - no lap
Daytona 500 entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Zane Smith (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Conor Daly (50), TMT Racing Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Hill (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Travis Pastrana (67), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet