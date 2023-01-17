Daytona 500 grandstand seating sold out

Grandstand seating and camping spots are sold out for the Feb. 19 Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway announced Tuesday.

The sellout is the eighth consecutive for the 500, which opens the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

Tickets remain available in the infield Fanzone and in hospitality areas.

“Our fans know there’s nothing better in sports than attending the Daytona 500, and they will help us kick off NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary by filling the facility,” said speedway president Frank Kelleher in a statement released by the track.

Rookie Austin Cindric won last year’s Daytona 500 by .036 of a second over Bubba Wallace.

