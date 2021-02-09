Daytona 500 Fancam returns, offers virtual seats for 2021 season opener

The Daytona 500 Fancam is back for the 63rd running of The Great American Race on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The Fancam‘s photo technology transforms a high-definition, 360-degree megapixel image of Daytona International Speedway into a social-media fan experience. Race fans will be able to virtually “Fill The 500” and claim a seat of their choice.

To add a personal cutout, visit Daytona500.com/FillThe500. Fans will then be able to tag themselves and share the post on Facebook, Twitter and email.

The fun doesn‘t stop there. Surprise guests — perhaps your favorite driver? — will be scattered throughout the stands. There will also be hidden messages for fans to discover and a scavenger hunt where YOU could win a pair of tickets to the 2022 DAYTONA 500.

With limited fans allowed for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season opener due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Daytona International Speedway is doing all it can to engage with those who cannot attend the race and make it feel as if they were a part of the crown-jewel event.