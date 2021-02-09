With five days to go before the start of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the entry list for Sunday’s Daytona 500 has been released.

Forty-four cars are entered for “The Great American Race,” including eight cars that will compete for four spots in the 40-car field that are reserved for non-chartered entries.

Denny Hamlin can become the first driver in history to win three consecutive Daytona 500s.

In 2019, he led a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing. Last year, he narrowly edged Ryan Blaney in a dramatic finish marred by Ryan Newman’s violent wreck.

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron won last year’s regular season finale at Daytona, claiming his first Cup victory and a spot in the playoffs.

2021 Daytona 500 – Entry List

