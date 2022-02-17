Daytona 500 Duel qualifying starting lineups

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman each will lead their qualifying race to the green flag in Thursday’s Duels at Daytona International Speedway.

Larson claimed his first Daytona 500 pole Wednesday night. Bowman will start on the front row in the Daytona 500 for a record fifth consecutive year.

Larson will have Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron beside him on the front row in Thursday’s first qualifying race, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. Teammate Chase Elliott will start third.

In the second qualifying race Thursday night, Bowman will have Aric Almirola next to him on the front row. The second row will have Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.

Noah Gragson and Jacques Villeneuve, who won the 1995 Indianapolis 500 and the 1997 Formula One championship, secured spots in the Daytona 500. There are six non-chartered cars vying for four spots in the Daytona 500. The two fastest non-chartered cars in qualifying guaranteed themselves a starting spot in the Daytona 500.

