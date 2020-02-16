Daytona 500 delayed until Monday because of inclement weather

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 will resume at 4 p.m. ET on Monday from Daytona International Speedway (FOX, FOX Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Inclement weather forced the move after heavy rains came into the area in the late afternoon Sunday and persisted through the evening hours.

When the red flag waved Sunday, pole winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was still in the lead in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet. Stenhouse led all 20 of the opening laps.

Joey Logano, in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, was in second place, with Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five. When the race resumes, there will be 45 laps remaining in Stage 1 of the three-stage race.

This is the second time the Daytona 500 has been delayed until Monday because of weather. The first was in 2012.

