Daytona 500: Bowman claims pole for 2021 NASCAR season-opener
Alex Bowman claimed a second Daytona 500 pole position in qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Cup season-opener, with team-mate William Byron securing a second Hendrick Motorsports front-row in three years.
In a change from the traditional multi-segment format to qualifying for the traditional curtain-raiser, each car on the 44-strong entry list was permitted to run a single timed lap on the oval to decide the order, with the session also being run at night for the first time.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr had set the early benchmark time of 44.477s for JTG Daugherty, before Bubba Wallace - driving for the new Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing - shaved 0.003 seconds off Stenhouse's time to slot his Toyota Camry at the head of the timing sheets at the halfway mark.
Byron, who took pole in the last Hendrick front-row lockout in 2019, bettered Wallace's effort by just over a tenth-and-a-half to take top spot as the more established Cup runners began to filter out to set their times.
Bowman, now driving the #48 Chevrolet Camaro after Jimmie Johnson departed for IndyCar, was the 36th car to post a flying lap, with his effort being recorded as 47.056s at 191.261mph, some 0.256s quicker than Byron.
It is the fourth year in succession that Bowman will start on the front-row, and a record extending 14th and 30th pole in the event for Hendrick and Chevrolet respectively.
The two cars on the first row are the only ones assured of their starting position for the race, as the remaining 38 slots will be decided in the Duels, due to take place on Thursday evening Eastern Time.
Drivers who finished qualifying in odd-numbered positions will race in the first Duel - 60 laps (150 miles) on the oval, with their finishing positions in that event corresponding to how they will form up behind pole-man Bowman on the odd side.
The likes of triple-Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, the returning Kyle Larson and 2018 Cup champion Joey Logano will compete in the first Duel.
In the second Duel, identical in format, Wallace, who ended the day's earlier practice session fastest, will be joined by drivers including Kevin Harvick, reigning champion Chase Elliott, both Kurt and Kyle Busch and 2021 Cup rookies Chase Briscoe and Anthony Alfredo.
Daniel Suarez, the driver for the new Pitbull-backed Trackhouse Racing squad posted a respectable time, around half-a-second shy of Bowman in qualifying to finish 10th and booking himself a spot in the second of the Duels.
With 36 of the 40 allotted spaces on the starting grid allocated to charter teams, and 44 entries, eight drivers have to push for a way into the race, either through qualifying speed or by winning their respective Duel.
The fastest two 'open' cars, however, are guaranteed a spot in the 500, with David Ragan of Front Row Motorsports and JTG's Ryan Preece the drivers who claimed the available starting positions.
Preece was the last of the 'open' drivers to post a time, with Ragan already secure and Team Penske rookie Austin Cindric on the bubble.
Cindric's effort of 47.9s was bettered by nearly four-tenths by Preece, meaning the reigning Xfinity champion is not yet assured of making his Cup race debut.
Derrike Cope, the 1990 winner of the 500 was set to post his lap early in the session, but a battery problem with his chartered Rick Ware Racing machine left him unable to take to the track.
Because Cope is a chartered entry however, his participation in the race is not in doubt, with the 62-year-old set to race in Duel 2.
Noah Gragson's Beard Motorsports Chevrolet failed tech three times, before passing on the fourth, but was also unable to set a lap-time, meaning his best shot at making a 500 debut is to win his way in.
Daytona 500 qualifying results
Pos
Driver
Team
Gap
1
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
47.056s
2
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
0.258s
3
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
0.268s
4
Darrell Wallace Jr.
23XI Racing
0.418s
5
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
0.421s
6
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
0.433s
7
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
0.517s
8
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
0.529s
9
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
0.575s
10
Daniel Suarez
TrackHouse Racing
0.580s
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
0.639s
12
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
0.639s
13
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
0.674s
14
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
0.686s
15
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
0.696s
16
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
0.724s
17
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
0.825s
18
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
0.839s
19
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
0.844s
20
Kaz Grala
Kaulig Racing
0.869s
21
Joey Logano
Team Penske
0.887s
22
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
0.900s
23
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
0.904s
24
Ross Chastain
Chip Ganassi Racing
0.916s
25
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
1.004s
26
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
1.016s
27
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
1.068s
28
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
1.109s
29
Erik Jones
Richard Petty Motorsports
1.133s
30
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
1.213s
31
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
1.291s
32
Anthony Alfredo
Front Row Motorsports
1.366s
33
Ty Dillon
Marty Gaunt
1.390s
34
Jamie McMurray
Spire Motorsports
1.690s
35
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
1.711s
36
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
2.515s
37
Garrett Smithley
Motorsports Business Management
2.824s
38
B.J. McLeod
Live Fast Motorsports
2.929s
39
Timmy Hill
Motorsports Business Management
2.960s
40
Cody Ware
Petty Ware Racing
3.018s
41
Joey Gase
Rick Ware Racing
3.574s
42
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
3.870s
43
Derrike Cope
Rick Ware Racing
-
44
Noah Gragson
Beard Motorsports
-
