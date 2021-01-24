Breaking News :

When is the World Series at New Smyrna in 2021? Date, streaming information, start times, daily schedule

Staff Report
·12 min read

The 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing is the unofficial green flag to the short-track season.

Drivers from all over the United States — in addition to international entries — travel annually to the high-banked half-mile during Speedweeks to shake off the winter rust and get fired up for the upcoming season. New Smyrna, located just 10 miles south of Daytona International Speedway, will be the host for eight straight nights of racing.

The race “week” runs from Friday, Feb. 5-Saturday, Feb. 13, and can be seen live on TrackPass on NBC Gold.

Below is all you need to know for following the 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing:

When is the 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing in 2021?

The David Rogers Super Late Model is the Division I for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Named for the 1994 NASCAR weekly series national champion and a fixture at New Smyrna, who passed away last year, the division will race seven times. The first six races will be 35-lap features. The championship will culminate with the Orange Blossom 100 on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Tour Modifieds are one of the staples of the World Series, and will race for five straight nights beginning on Monday, Feb. 8. The week is highlighted by the John Blewett III Memorial 76 on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and the Richie Evans Memorial 100 to culminate the Modifieds’ championship on Friday, Feb. 12.

The World Series will also feature the opening race of the ARCA Menards Series East on Monday, Feb. 8. The JEEP Beach 175 marks the eighth straight season the East has opened at the Florida short track.

55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing schedule

In addition to the David Rogers Super Late Model and Tour Modified Divisions, the World Series will host eight other divisions throughout the event.

The Pro Late Model Division is Division II for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. They will run six times, culminating with an extra-distance, 100-lap feature on Friday, Feb. 12. Other divisions racing include Florida Modified, Sportsman, Bomber, E-Mod, eBay Motors 603 Modified, Pro Truck and LKQ Super Stock. Florida Modified will also run six nights – five 35-lap races and an extra-distance 75-lap feature on Tuesday, Feb. 9 – while Sportsman will run the first two nights; eBay Motors 602 Modifieds will race Sunday, Feb. 7-Tuesday, Feb. 9; Pro Truck will run the final two nights; and the LKQ Super Stock will run a 50-lap open race on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Here’s a look at the full 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing schedule of events (all times Eastern):

  • Thursday, Feb. 4

Event

Start time

Pit Gates Open

8 a.m.

Drivers Meeting

Noon

Open Practice Begins

1 p.m.

Practice Ends

7 p.m.

  • Friday, Feb. 5

Event

Start time

Pit Gates Open

8 a.m.

Drivers Meeting

11:45 a.m.

Practice

12:30-4:50 p.m.

Qualifying

6 p.m.

Racing

7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Sportsman (35 laps), Super Late Model (35) / Intermission / Pro Late Model (35), Modified (35), Bomber (20)

  • Saturday, Feb. 6

Event

Start time

Pit Gates Open

8 a.m.

Drivers Meeting

11:45 a.m.

Practice

12:30-4:50 p.m.

Qualifying

6 p.m.

Racing

7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Modified (35 laps), Pro Late Model (35), Sportsman (30) / Intermission / Super Late Model (35), E-Mod (25)

  • Sunday, Feb. 7

Event

Start time

Pit Gates Open

10 a.m.

Drivers Meeting

12:45 p.m.

Practice

1:30-4:45 p.m.

Qualifying

6 p.m.

Racing

7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Super Late Model (35 laps), Modified (35) / Intermission / Pro Late Model (35), 602 Modified (35)

  • Monday, Feb. 8

Event

Start time

Pit Gates Open

9:45 a.m.

Drivers Meeting

12:15 p.m. (Tour & 602 Modifieds)

Practice

1-4:30 p.m.

Qualifying

5 p.m. (Tour-Type Modifieds) / 6 p.m. (AMS-East)

Racing

7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: New Smyrna 175 (ARCA Menards East) / Intermission / Tour Modified (50 laps), 602 Modified (25)

  • Tuesday, Feb. 9

Event

Start time

Pit Gates Open

10 a.m.

Drivers Meeting

12:45 p.m.

Practice

1:30-4:45 p.m.

Qualifying

6 p.m.

Racing

7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (35 laps), Modified (75) / Intermission / Tour Modified (35), Super Late Model (50), 602 Modified (50)

  • Wednesday, Feb. 10

Event

Start time

Pit Gates Open

10 a.m.

Drivers Meeting

12:45 p.m.

Practice

1:30-4:45 p.m.

Qualifying

6 p.m.

Racing

7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (35 laps), Modified (35) / Intermission / Super Late Model (35), John Blewett III Memorial 76 Tour Modified (76)

  • Thursday, Feb. 11

Event

Start time

Pit Gates Open

10 a.m.

Drivers Meeting

12:45 a.m.

Practice

1:30-4:45 p.m.

Qualifying

6 p.m.

Racing

7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (35 laps), Modified (35) / Intermission / Tour Modified (35), Super Late Model (35)

  • Friday, Feb. 12

Event

Start time

Pit Gates Open

10 a.m.

Drivers Meeting

12:45 p.m.

Practice

1:30-4:35 p.m.

Qualifying

5:30 p.m.

Racing

7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (100 laps), Modified Reunion (10) / Intermission / Richie Evans Memorial 100 Tour Modified (100), Pro Truck 25), Ground Pounders (25)

  • Saturday, Feb. 13

Event

Start time

Pit Gates Open

10 a.m.

Drivers Meeting

12:45 p.m.

Practice

1:30-4:45 p.m.

Qualifying

5:30 p.m.

Racing

7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Modified (35 laps), Pro Truck (50) / Intermission / Orange Blossom 100 Super Late Model (100), Super Stock (50)

New Smyrna World Series 2021: What To Watch For

The Super Late Model field has attracted some of the top short-track stars.

Minnesota’s Jacob Goede and Virginia’s Peyton Sellers will be making the trip for the first time. Goede is the 2019 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, and has won the last seven Late Model titles at Elko Speedway as well as seven straight NASCAR Minnesota championships. Sellers is the 2005 national champion and finished second in the Division I standings last year. He took home the track championship at Virginia’s Dominion Raceway to go with five he’s won previously at South Boston Speedway in Virginia.

They’ll join 2019 World Series champion Bubba Pollard and 2013 champ Ryan Moore, along with former Pro Late Model New Smyrna track champion Daniel Dye, among others.

The Tour Modified entry list is even more daunting.

Former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece is on the entry list for nights he’s not busy with the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona. Former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion and 10-time Bowman Gray Stadium track champion Burt Myers is also entered, along with NASCAR Whelen Modified race winners Chuck Hossfeld, Jon McKennedy, Ron Silk, Craig Lutz, Jimmy Blewett, Eric Goodale, Matt Hirschman and Patrick Emerling.

Hirschman won the Tour Modified title last year, his second championship in the last three years. Hossfeld (2012 and 2019), Preece (2015-17) and Silk (2014) are former World Series champions.

Travis Eddy will lead the Florida Modified class, having won the title three of the last four years including the last two.

New Smyrna World Series 2021 entry list

This 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing entry list is unofficial and subject to change:

TOUR-TYPE MODIFIED DIVISION

No.

Driver

Hometown

0

Randall Richard

Titusville, PA

0

Zane Zeiner

Bath, PA

1

Bobby Jones

Palmerton, PA

1

Burt Myers

Walnut Cove, NC

1NY

Chris Ridsdale

Rochester, NY

2

Chuck Hossfeld

Ransomville, NY

6

Ryan Preece

Berlin, CT

7

Jon McKennedy

Chelmsford, MA

8

Chris Finocchario

Macedon, NY

9

Tom Martino Jr

Farmingdale, NJ

11

Paulie Hartwig III

Galloway, NJ

14

Bobby Measmer Jr

Concord, NC

16

Ron Silk

Norwalk, CT

17

Tommy Catalano

Ontario, NY

17K

Danny Knoll Jr

Amherst, NY

20

Eddie McCarthy

Brick, NJ

21

J.R Bertuccio

Statesville, NC

21

Jim Gavek

Effort, PA

25

Brian Robie

Sunapee, NH

28

Paul Charette

Woodstock, CT

32

Tyler Rypkema

Owego, NY

32X

Dean Rypkema

Owego, NY

36

David Sapienza

Riverhead, NY

45

Timmy Catalano

Ontario, NY

46

Craig Lutz

Miller Place, NY

48

Marcello Rufrano

Northhaven CT

50

Ronnie Williams

Tolland, CT

51

Jimmy Blewett

Howell, NJ

55

Jeremy Gerstner

Wesley Chapel, FL

56

Amy Catalano

Ontario, NY

58

Eric Goodale

River Head, NY

59

Matthew Galko

Moodus, CT

60

Matt Hirschman

Northhampton, PA

64

Tyler Catalano

Ontario, NY

73

Paul Hartwig Jr

Galloway, NJ

92

Anthony Nocella

Woburn, MA

2

Joe Bertuccio

Centereach, NY

7

Patrick Emerling

Holland, NY

158

Michael Curtis

Riverhead, NY

179

Stephen Kopcik

Newtown, CT

DAVID ROGERS SUPER LATE MODEL DIVISION

No.

Driver

Hometown

1VT

Todd Stone

Middlebury, VT

4

Travis Wilson

Bartow, FL

9M

Brad May

Oviedo, FL

11

Jaden Cretacci

Walkerton, IN

20

Mike Stacy

Dayton, OH

21

Kris Wright

Wexford, PA

21

Jessie Love

Redwood City, CA

22

Nick Panitzke

Lonsdale, MN

26

Bubba Pollard

Senoia, GA

26

Peyton Sellers

Danville, VA

28

Connor Mosack

Charlotte, NC

35

Jake Garcia

Monroe, GA

36

Dan Fredrickson

Northfield, MN

43

Daniel Dye

Deland, FL

44

Justin Mondeik

Gleason, WI

47

Kelly Moore

Scarborough, ME

51

Michael Atwell

Naples, FL

56

Gus Dean

Bluffton, SC

57

Tovia Grynewicz

Clyde, TX

69

Michael Hinde

Hernando, FL

72

Jacob Goede

Carver, MN

74

Ryan Moore

Mooresville, NC

81

Jett Noland

Groveland, FL

92

RJ Braun

Wales, WI

112

Steve Weaver

Plantation, FL

PRO LATE MODEL DIVISION

No.

Driver

Hometown

1

Chris Munson

Chelsea, MI

3

William Cox III

Raleigh, NC

5

Jerry Artuso

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

5

Jeremy Miller

Rockford, IL

5

Jade Buford

Brentwood, TN

8

Chad Butz

Greenbay WI

9

Braison Bennett

Menasha, WI

11

David Weaver

Plantation, FL

14

Conner Jones

Fredricksburg, VA

17

Kevin Folan

North Attleboro, MA

23

Steve Schultz

Webster, MN

29

Hunter Wright

Lebanon, TN

41

Hayden Sprauge

Howell, MI

51

Jean-Phillips Bergeron

Terrebonne QB

53

Zachary Tinkle

Speedway, IN

69

Michael Hinde

Hernando, FL

76

Jerick Johnson

Mooresville, NC

77

Andrew Scheid

Kent City, MI

77

Colt Hensley

Avon Park, FL

81

Jett Noland

Groveland, FL

88

Paige Rogers

New Haven, IN

FLORIDA MODIFIED DIVISION

No.

Driver

Hometown

1K

Al Berry

Albion, IN

2

Scott Lamp

Davison, MI

4

Alan Bruns

Clermont, FL

5

Jeff Ganus

Constantine, MI

6

Zach Stacy

Enron, OH

15

Tim Moore

St. Petersburg, FL

33

Shain Held

38

Ricky Moxley

Palm City, FL

54

David Hite

Acworth, GA

55

Todd Cooper

Hollywood, FL

78

Travis Eddy

Midland, MI

SPORTSMAN DIVISION

No.

Driver

Hometown

2Z

Kevin Ingram

Bartow, FL

7

Travis Devendorf

Pampano Beach, FL

9

Brooke Storer

Land o Lakes, FL

10

Joe Hamilton

St. Cloud, FL

16

Tim Sozio

Debary, FL

19NH

Bryan Kruczek

Newmarket, NH

25

Timmy Todd Jr

St. Cloud, FL

29

James Adams

Edgewater, FL

30

Bobby Orr

Montverde, FL

31

JT Tippins

Edgewater, FL

38

Ricky Moxley

Palm City, FL

44

Matthew Green

Orlando, FL

77

Phil Jacques

Ocala, FL

96

Tim Morton

Oak Hill, FL

7

Scott Garrity

Port Richey, FL

112

Dave Werning

Palm Coast, FL

117

Phillip Bessette

New Smyrna Beach, FL

602 MODIFIED DIVISION

No.

Driver

Hometown

2

Anthony Bello

Newtown, CT

10

Rob Schultz

Ocean, NJ

11

Matt Ricco

Ponce Inlet, FL

11

Paul Hartwig

Galloway, NJ

15

Chris Hatton

Deltona, FL

17

Lee Sharpsteen

Waverly, NY

19

Tobi Smith

Titusville, FL

21

Brian Brown

Calverton, NY

23

Joe Degracia

Lyndhurst, NJ

26

Ray Fattaruso

Brick Township, NJ

27

Christian LaCicero

Lavallette, NJ

29

Matt Caprara

Clayton, NY

33

Carsten Digiantomasso

Jackson, NJ

38

Jarrett Digiantomasso

Jackson, NJ

51

Jason Hansen

Calverton, NY

66

Mike Albasini

Bayside, NY

66

Neil Rutt III

Atlantic Highlands, NJ

73

Paul Hartwig Jr

Galloway, NJ

0

Jake Nelke

Manahawkin, NJ

2

Ryan Fisher

Atlantic Highlands, NJ

PRO TRUCK DIVISION

No.

Driver

Hometown

3

Derek Pugh

West Palm Beach, FL

6

Tony Bromley

Jacksonville, FL

15

Travis Soukup

Deltona, FL

22

Chuck Harrison

Auburndale, FL

24

Donnie Burkhalter

Ocoee, FL

24

Jason Ferreira

Lowell, MA

24

Chase King

Bartow, FL

41

Jeffrey White

Eustis, FL

48

Tovia Grynewicz

Clyde, TX

55

Pat Moriarty

Ocala, FL

57

Brey Holmes

Auburndale, FL

59X

Becca Monopoli

Lakeland, FL

75

Tyler Prenesti

Key Largo, FL

84

Bill VanDevender

North Ft. Myers, FL

92

Brennon Pletcher

Lehigh Acres, FL

222

Martin Boatwright

Fruitland Park, FL

E-MODIFIED DIVISION

No.

Driver

Hometown

2H

Matt Jarrett

Taft, FL

4

Michael Mark

Deland FL

6

Ricky Linder

Deland, FL

16

David LeBeau

Daytona Beach, FL

17

Curtis Robinson

St. Augustine, FL

29

Timmy Walters

Orlando, FL

52

Robert Baker

Oak Hill, FL

75

Bobby Blake

Grand Isle, FL

SUPER STOCK DIVISION

No.

Driver

Hometown

3

Charles Lewellen

Ormand Beach, FL

7X

Scott Riggleman

Manchester, NJ

16

David Gould

Melbourne, FL

18

George Spears

New Smyrna Beach, FL

27

Bryan O’Shea

Neptune City, NJ

30

Don Duval

Port Orange, FL

43

Butch Herdegen

Ponce Inlet, FL

48

Justin Spears

New Smyrna Beach, FL

89

William Hindman

Orlando, FL

BOMBERS DIVISION

No.

Driver

Hometown

3

Eddie Evans

Edgewater, FL

6

Tony Bromley

Jacksonville, FL

7

Aaron Foye

Cocoa, FL

16

Brian Gayton

Orlando, FL

21

Todd Latour

Orlando, FL

23

Frank Button

Altamonte, FL

29

James Adams

Edgewater, FL

67

Michael Eddings

Davenport, FL

0

Jack Hall

Davenport, FL

FLORIDA SOUTHERN GROUND POUNDERS

No.

Driver

1

Chris Hatton

1x

Christopher Hatton

7C

Cush Revette Jr

12

Billy Bellflower

13

Ron Hess

19

Tom Turano

19

Mike McElyea

44

Tobi Smith

45

Jodi Modine

55

Scott Fobes

61

Ed Freeman

72

Charles Mcintyre

81

Jared Zabele

97

Kelly Jarrett

99

Charles Paschall

0

Ben LeVangie

0

Chris Brown

124

Ron D‘Alessandro

129

Mike Moran

M1

TC McElyea

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 9: During a rain delay at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway on February 9, 2019 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/NASCAR)
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 9: During a rain delay at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway on February 9, 2019 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/NASCAR)

