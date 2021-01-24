When is the World Series at New Smyrna in 2021? Date, streaming information, start times, daily schedule
The 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing is the unofficial green flag to the short-track season.
Drivers from all over the United States — in addition to international entries — travel annually to the high-banked half-mile during Speedweeks to shake off the winter rust and get fired up for the upcoming season. New Smyrna, located just 10 miles south of Daytona International Speedway, will be the host for eight straight nights of racing.
The race “week” runs from Friday, Feb. 5-Saturday, Feb. 13, and can be seen live on TrackPass on NBC Gold.
Below is all you need to know for following the 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing:
When is the 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing in 2021?
Dates: Friday, Feb. 5-Saturday, Feb. 13
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET each night
Live stream: Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold
Tickets: New Smyrna Speedway
The David Rogers Super Late Model is the Division I for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Named for the 1994 NASCAR weekly series national champion and a fixture at New Smyrna, who passed away last year, the division will race seven times. The first six races will be 35-lap features. The championship will culminate with the Orange Blossom 100 on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The Tour Modifieds are one of the staples of the World Series, and will race for five straight nights beginning on Monday, Feb. 8. The week is highlighted by the John Blewett III Memorial 76 on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and the Richie Evans Memorial 100 to culminate the Modifieds’ championship on Friday, Feb. 12.
The World Series will also feature the opening race of the ARCA Menards Series East on Monday, Feb. 8. The JEEP Beach 175 marks the eighth straight season the East has opened at the Florida short track.
55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing schedule
In addition to the David Rogers Super Late Model and Tour Modified Divisions, the World Series will host eight other divisions throughout the event.
The Pro Late Model Division is Division II for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. They will run six times, culminating with an extra-distance, 100-lap feature on Friday, Feb. 12. Other divisions racing include Florida Modified, Sportsman, Bomber, E-Mod, eBay Motors 603 Modified, Pro Truck and LKQ Super Stock. Florida Modified will also run six nights – five 35-lap races and an extra-distance 75-lap feature on Tuesday, Feb. 9 – while Sportsman will run the first two nights; eBay Motors 602 Modifieds will race Sunday, Feb. 7-Tuesday, Feb. 9; Pro Truck will run the final two nights; and the LKQ Super Stock will run a 50-lap open race on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Here’s a look at the full 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing schedule of events (all times Eastern):
Thursday, Feb. 4
Event
Start time
Pit Gates Open
8 a.m.
Drivers Meeting
Noon
Open Practice Begins
1 p.m.
Practice Ends
7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Event
Start time
Pit Gates Open
8 a.m.
Drivers Meeting
11:45 a.m.
Practice
12:30-4:50 p.m.
Qualifying
6 p.m.
Racing
7:30 p.m.
Feature Divisions: Sportsman (35 laps), Super Late Model (35) / Intermission / Pro Late Model (35), Modified (35), Bomber (20)
Saturday, Feb. 6
Event
Start time
Pit Gates Open
8 a.m.
Drivers Meeting
11:45 a.m.
Practice
12:30-4:50 p.m.
Qualifying
6 p.m.
Racing
7:30 p.m.
Feature Divisions: Modified (35 laps), Pro Late Model (35), Sportsman (30) / Intermission / Super Late Model (35), E-Mod (25)
Sunday, Feb. 7
Event
Start time
Pit Gates Open
10 a.m.
Drivers Meeting
12:45 p.m.
Practice
1:30-4:45 p.m.
Qualifying
6 p.m.
Racing
7:30 p.m.
Feature Divisions: Super Late Model (35 laps), Modified (35) / Intermission / Pro Late Model (35), 602 Modified (35)
Monday, Feb. 8
Event
Start time
Pit Gates Open
9:45 a.m.
Drivers Meeting
12:15 p.m. (Tour & 602 Modifieds)
Practice
1-4:30 p.m.
Qualifying
5 p.m. (Tour-Type Modifieds) / 6 p.m. (AMS-East)
Racing
7:30 p.m.
Feature Divisions: New Smyrna 175 (ARCA Menards East) / Intermission / Tour Modified (50 laps), 602 Modified (25)
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Event
Start time
Pit Gates Open
10 a.m.
Drivers Meeting
12:45 p.m.
Practice
1:30-4:45 p.m.
Qualifying
6 p.m.
Racing
7:30 p.m.
Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (35 laps), Modified (75) / Intermission / Tour Modified (35), Super Late Model (50), 602 Modified (50)
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Event
Start time
Pit Gates Open
10 a.m.
Drivers Meeting
12:45 p.m.
Practice
1:30-4:45 p.m.
Qualifying
6 p.m.
Racing
7:30 p.m.
Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (35 laps), Modified (35) / Intermission / Super Late Model (35), John Blewett III Memorial 76 Tour Modified (76)
Thursday, Feb. 11
Event
Start time
Pit Gates Open
10 a.m.
Drivers Meeting
12:45 a.m.
Practice
1:30-4:45 p.m.
Qualifying
6 p.m.
Racing
7:30 p.m.
Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (35 laps), Modified (35) / Intermission / Tour Modified (35), Super Late Model (35)
Friday, Feb. 12
Event
Start time
Pit Gates Open
10 a.m.
Drivers Meeting
12:45 p.m.
Practice
1:30-4:35 p.m.
Qualifying
5:30 p.m.
Racing
7:30 p.m.
Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (100 laps), Modified Reunion (10) / Intermission / Richie Evans Memorial 100 Tour Modified (100), Pro Truck 25), Ground Pounders (25)
Saturday, Feb. 13
Event
Start time
Pit Gates Open
10 a.m.
Drivers Meeting
12:45 p.m.
Practice
1:30-4:45 p.m.
Qualifying
5:30 p.m.
Racing
7:30 p.m.
Feature Divisions: Modified (35 laps), Pro Truck (50) / Intermission / Orange Blossom 100 Super Late Model (100), Super Stock (50)
New Smyrna World Series 2021: What To Watch For
The Super Late Model field has attracted some of the top short-track stars.
Minnesota’s Jacob Goede and Virginia’s Peyton Sellers will be making the trip for the first time. Goede is the 2019 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, and has won the last seven Late Model titles at Elko Speedway as well as seven straight NASCAR Minnesota championships. Sellers is the 2005 national champion and finished second in the Division I standings last year. He took home the track championship at Virginia’s Dominion Raceway to go with five he’s won previously at South Boston Speedway in Virginia.
They’ll join 2019 World Series champion Bubba Pollard and 2013 champ Ryan Moore, along with former Pro Late Model New Smyrna track champion Daniel Dye, among others.
The Tour Modified entry list is even more daunting.
Former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece is on the entry list for nights he’s not busy with the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona. Former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion and 10-time Bowman Gray Stadium track champion Burt Myers is also entered, along with NASCAR Whelen Modified race winners Chuck Hossfeld, Jon McKennedy, Ron Silk, Craig Lutz, Jimmy Blewett, Eric Goodale, Matt Hirschman and Patrick Emerling.
Hirschman won the Tour Modified title last year, his second championship in the last three years. Hossfeld (2012 and 2019), Preece (2015-17) and Silk (2014) are former World Series champions.
Travis Eddy will lead the Florida Modified class, having won the title three of the last four years including the last two.
New Smyrna World Series 2021 entry list
This 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing entry list is unofficial and subject to change:
