When is the World Series at New Smyrna in 2021? Date, streaming information, start times, daily schedule

The 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing is the unofficial green flag to the short-track season.

Drivers from all over the United States — in addition to international entries — travel annually to the high-banked half-mile during Speedweeks to shake off the winter rust and get fired up for the upcoming season. New Smyrna, located just 10 miles south of Daytona International Speedway, will be the host for eight straight nights of racing.

The race “week” runs from Friday, Feb. 5-Saturday, Feb. 13, and can be seen live on TrackPass on NBC Gold.

Below is all you need to know for following the 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing:

When is the 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing in 2021?

Dates : Friday, Feb. 5-Saturday, Feb. 13

Start time : 7:30 p.m. ET each night

Live stream : Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold

Tickets: New Smyrna Speedway

The David Rogers Super Late Model is the Division I for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Named for the 1994 NASCAR weekly series national champion and a fixture at New Smyrna, who passed away last year, the division will race seven times. The first six races will be 35-lap features. The championship will culminate with the Orange Blossom 100 on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Tour Modifieds are one of the staples of the World Series, and will race for five straight nights beginning on Monday, Feb. 8. The week is highlighted by the John Blewett III Memorial 76 on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and the Richie Evans Memorial 100 to culminate the Modifieds’ championship on Friday, Feb. 12.

The World Series will also feature the opening race of the ARCA Menards Series East on Monday, Feb. 8. The JEEP Beach 175 marks the eighth straight season the East has opened at the Florida short track.

55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing schedule

In addition to the David Rogers Super Late Model and Tour Modified Divisions, the World Series will host eight other divisions throughout the event.

The Pro Late Model Division is Division II for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. They will run six times, culminating with an extra-distance, 100-lap feature on Friday, Feb. 12. Other divisions racing include Florida Modified, Sportsman, Bomber, E-Mod, eBay Motors 603 Modified, Pro Truck and LKQ Super Stock. Florida Modified will also run six nights – five 35-lap races and an extra-distance 75-lap feature on Tuesday, Feb. 9 – while Sportsman will run the first two nights; eBay Motors 602 Modifieds will race Sunday, Feb. 7-Tuesday, Feb. 9; Pro Truck will run the final two nights; and the LKQ Super Stock will run a 50-lap open race on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Here’s a look at the full 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing schedule of events (all times Eastern):

Thursday, Feb. 4

Event Start time Pit Gates Open 8 a.m. Drivers Meeting Noon Open Practice Begins 1 p.m. Practice Ends 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5

Event Start time Pit Gates Open 8 a.m. Drivers Meeting 11:45 a.m. Practice 12:30-4:50 p.m. Qualifying 6 p.m. Racing 7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Sportsman (35 laps), Super Late Model (35) / Intermission / Pro Late Model (35), Modified (35), Bomber (20)

Saturday, Feb. 6

Event Start time Pit Gates Open 8 a.m. Drivers Meeting 11:45 a.m. Practice 12:30-4:50 p.m. Qualifying 6 p.m. Racing 7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Modified (35 laps), Pro Late Model (35), Sportsman (30) / Intermission / Super Late Model (35), E-Mod (25)

Sunday, Feb. 7

Event Start time Pit Gates Open 10 a.m. Drivers Meeting 12:45 p.m. Practice 1:30-4:45 p.m. Qualifying 6 p.m. Racing 7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Super Late Model (35 laps), Modified (35) / Intermission / Pro Late Model (35), 602 Modified (35)

Monday, Feb. 8

Event Start time Pit Gates Open 9:45 a.m. Drivers Meeting 12:15 p.m. (Tour & 602 Modifieds) Practice 1-4:30 p.m. Qualifying 5 p.m. (Tour-Type Modifieds) / 6 p.m. (AMS-East) Racing 7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: New Smyrna 175 (ARCA Menards East) / Intermission / Tour Modified (50 laps), 602 Modified (25)

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Event Start time Pit Gates Open 10 a.m. Drivers Meeting 12:45 p.m. Practice 1:30-4:45 p.m. Qualifying 6 p.m. Racing 7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (35 laps), Modified (75) / Intermission / Tour Modified (35), Super Late Model (50), 602 Modified (50)

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Event Start time Pit Gates Open 10 a.m. Drivers Meeting 12:45 p.m. Practice 1:30-4:45 p.m. Qualifying 6 p.m. Racing 7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (35 laps), Modified (35) / Intermission / Super Late Model (35), John Blewett III Memorial 76 Tour Modified (76)

Thursday, Feb. 11

Event Start time Pit Gates Open 10 a.m. Drivers Meeting 12:45 a.m. Practice 1:30-4:45 p.m. Qualifying 6 p.m. Racing 7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (35 laps), Modified (35) / Intermission / Tour Modified (35), Super Late Model (35)

Friday, Feb. 12

Event Start time Pit Gates Open 10 a.m. Drivers Meeting 12:45 p.m. Practice 1:30-4:35 p.m. Qualifying 5:30 p.m. Racing 7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Pro Late Model (100 laps), Modified Reunion (10) / Intermission / Richie Evans Memorial 100 Tour Modified (100), Pro Truck 25), Ground Pounders (25)

Saturday, Feb. 13

Event Start time Pit Gates Open 10 a.m. Drivers Meeting 12:45 p.m. Practice 1:30-4:45 p.m. Qualifying 5:30 p.m. Racing 7:30 p.m.

Feature Divisions: Modified (35 laps), Pro Truck (50) / Intermission / Orange Blossom 100 Super Late Model (100), Super Stock (50)

New Smyrna World Series 2021: What To Watch For

The Super Late Model field has attracted some of the top short-track stars.

Minnesota’s Jacob Goede and Virginia’s Peyton Sellers will be making the trip for the first time. Goede is the 2019 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, and has won the last seven Late Model titles at Elko Speedway as well as seven straight NASCAR Minnesota championships. Sellers is the 2005 national champion and finished second in the Division I standings last year. He took home the track championship at Virginia’s Dominion Raceway to go with five he’s won previously at South Boston Speedway in Virginia.

They’ll join 2019 World Series champion Bubba Pollard and 2013 champ Ryan Moore, along with former Pro Late Model New Smyrna track champion Daniel Dye, among others.

The Tour Modified entry list is even more daunting.

Former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece is on the entry list for nights he’s not busy with the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona. Former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion and 10-time Bowman Gray Stadium track champion Burt Myers is also entered, along with NASCAR Whelen Modified race winners Chuck Hossfeld, Jon McKennedy, Ron Silk, Craig Lutz, Jimmy Blewett, Eric Goodale, Matt Hirschman and Patrick Emerling.

Hirschman won the Tour Modified title last year, his second championship in the last three years. Hossfeld (2012 and 2019), Preece (2015-17) and Silk (2014) are former World Series champions.

Travis Eddy will lead the Florida Modified class, having won the title three of the last four years including the last two.

New Smyrna World Series 2021 entry list

This 55th World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing entry list is unofficial and subject to change:

TOUR-TYPE MODIFIED DIVISION

No. Driver Hometown 0 Randall Richard Titusville, PA 0 Zane Zeiner Bath, PA 1 Bobby Jones Palmerton, PA 1 Burt Myers Walnut Cove, NC 1NY Chris Ridsdale Rochester, NY 2 Chuck Hossfeld Ransomville, NY 6 Ryan Preece Berlin, CT 7 Jon McKennedy Chelmsford, MA 8 Chris Finocchario Macedon, NY 9 Tom Martino Jr Farmingdale, NJ 11 Paulie Hartwig III Galloway, NJ 14 Bobby Measmer Jr Concord, NC 16 Ron Silk Norwalk, CT 17 Tommy Catalano Ontario, NY 17K Danny Knoll Jr Amherst, NY 20 Eddie McCarthy Brick, NJ 21 J.R Bertuccio Statesville, NC 21 Jim Gavek Effort, PA 25 Brian Robie Sunapee, NH 28 Paul Charette Woodstock, CT 32 Tyler Rypkema Owego, NY 32X Dean Rypkema Owego, NY 36 David Sapienza Riverhead, NY 45 Timmy Catalano Ontario, NY 46 Craig Lutz Miller Place, NY 48 Marcello Rufrano Northhaven CT 50 Ronnie Williams Tolland, CT 51 Jimmy Blewett Howell, NJ 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL 56 Amy Catalano Ontario, NY 58 Eric Goodale River Head, NY 59 Matthew Galko Moodus, CT 60 Matt Hirschman Northhampton, PA 64 Tyler Catalano Ontario, NY 73 Paul Hartwig Jr Galloway, NJ 92 Anthony Nocella Woburn, MA 2 Joe Bertuccio Centereach, NY 7 Patrick Emerling Holland, NY 158 Michael Curtis Riverhead, NY 179 Stephen Kopcik Newtown, CT

DAVID ROGERS SUPER LATE MODEL DIVISION

No. Driver Hometown 1VT Todd Stone Middlebury, VT 4 Travis Wilson Bartow, FL 9M Brad May Oviedo, FL 11 Jaden Cretacci Walkerton, IN 20 Mike Stacy Dayton, OH 21 Kris Wright Wexford, PA 21 Jessie Love Redwood City, CA 22 Nick Panitzke Lonsdale, MN 26 Bubba Pollard Senoia, GA 26 Peyton Sellers Danville, VA 28 Connor Mosack Charlotte, NC 35 Jake Garcia Monroe, GA 36 Dan Fredrickson Northfield, MN 43 Daniel Dye Deland, FL 44 Justin Mondeik Gleason, WI 47 Kelly Moore Scarborough, ME 51 Michael Atwell Naples, FL 56 Gus Dean Bluffton, SC 57 Tovia Grynewicz Clyde, TX 69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL 72 Jacob Goede Carver, MN 74 Ryan Moore Mooresville, NC 81 Jett Noland Groveland, FL 92 RJ Braun Wales, WI 112 Steve Weaver Plantation, FL

PRO LATE MODEL DIVISION

No. Driver Hometown 1 Chris Munson Chelsea, MI 3 William Cox III Raleigh, NC 5 Jerry Artuso Sault Ste. Marie, ON 5 Jeremy Miller Rockford, IL 5 Jade Buford Brentwood, TN 8 Chad Butz Greenbay WI 9 Braison Bennett Menasha, WI 11 David Weaver Plantation, FL 14 Conner Jones Fredricksburg, VA 17 Kevin Folan North Attleboro, MA 23 Steve Schultz Webster, MN 29 Hunter Wright Lebanon, TN 41 Hayden Sprauge Howell, MI 51 Jean-Phillips Bergeron Terrebonne QB 53 Zachary Tinkle Speedway, IN 69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL 76 Jerick Johnson Mooresville, NC 77 Andrew Scheid Kent City, MI 77 Colt Hensley Avon Park, FL 81 Jett Noland Groveland, FL 88 Paige Rogers New Haven, IN

FLORIDA MODIFIED DIVISION

No. Driver Hometown 1K Al Berry Albion, IN 2 Scott Lamp Davison, MI 4 Alan Bruns Clermont, FL 5 Jeff Ganus Constantine, MI 6 Zach Stacy Enron, OH 15 Tim Moore St. Petersburg, FL 33 Shain Held 38 Ricky Moxley Palm City, FL 54 David Hite Acworth, GA 55 Todd Cooper Hollywood, FL 78 Travis Eddy Midland, MI

SPORTSMAN DIVISION

No. Driver Hometown 2Z Kevin Ingram Bartow, FL 7 Travis Devendorf Pampano Beach, FL 9 Brooke Storer Land o Lakes, FL 10 Joe Hamilton St. Cloud, FL 16 Tim Sozio Debary, FL 19NH Bryan Kruczek Newmarket, NH 25 Timmy Todd Jr St. Cloud, FL 29 James Adams Edgewater, FL 30 Bobby Orr Montverde, FL 31 JT Tippins Edgewater, FL 38 Ricky Moxley Palm City, FL 44 Matthew Green Orlando, FL 77 Phil Jacques Ocala, FL 96 Tim Morton Oak Hill, FL 7 Scott Garrity Port Richey, FL 112 Dave Werning Palm Coast, FL 117 Phillip Bessette New Smyrna Beach, FL

602 MODIFIED DIVISION

No. Driver Hometown 2 Anthony Bello Newtown, CT 10 Rob Schultz Ocean, NJ 11 Matt Ricco Ponce Inlet, FL 11 Paul Hartwig Galloway, NJ 15 Chris Hatton Deltona, FL 17 Lee Sharpsteen Waverly, NY 19 Tobi Smith Titusville, FL 21 Brian Brown Calverton, NY 23 Joe Degracia Lyndhurst, NJ 26 Ray Fattaruso Brick Township, NJ 27 Christian LaCicero Lavallette, NJ 29 Matt Caprara Clayton, NY 33 Carsten Digiantomasso Jackson, NJ 38 Jarrett Digiantomasso Jackson, NJ 51 Jason Hansen Calverton, NY 66 Mike Albasini Bayside, NY 66 Neil Rutt III Atlantic Highlands, NJ 73 Paul Hartwig Jr Galloway, NJ 0 Jake Nelke Manahawkin, NJ 2 Ryan Fisher Atlantic Highlands, NJ

PRO TRUCK DIVISION

No. Driver Hometown 3 Derek Pugh West Palm Beach, FL 6 Tony Bromley Jacksonville, FL 15 Travis Soukup Deltona, FL 22 Chuck Harrison Auburndale, FL 24 Donnie Burkhalter Ocoee, FL 24 Jason Ferreira Lowell, MA 24 Chase King Bartow, FL 41 Jeffrey White Eustis, FL 48 Tovia Grynewicz Clyde, TX 55 Pat Moriarty Ocala, FL 57 Brey Holmes Auburndale, FL 59X Becca Monopoli Lakeland, FL 75 Tyler Prenesti Key Largo, FL 84 Bill VanDevender North Ft. Myers, FL 92 Brennon Pletcher Lehigh Acres, FL 222 Martin Boatwright Fruitland Park, FL

E-MODIFIED DIVISION

No. Driver Hometown 2H Matt Jarrett Taft, FL 4 Michael Mark Deland FL 6 Ricky Linder Deland, FL 16 David LeBeau Daytona Beach, FL 17 Curtis Robinson St. Augustine, FL 29 Timmy Walters Orlando, FL 52 Robert Baker Oak Hill, FL 75 Bobby Blake Grand Isle, FL

SUPER STOCK DIVISION

No. Driver Hometown 3 Charles Lewellen Ormand Beach, FL 7X Scott Riggleman Manchester, NJ 16 David Gould Melbourne, FL 18 George Spears New Smyrna Beach, FL 27 Bryan O’Shea Neptune City, NJ 30 Don Duval Port Orange, FL 43 Butch Herdegen Ponce Inlet, FL 48 Justin Spears New Smyrna Beach, FL 89 William Hindman Orlando, FL

BOMBERS DIVISION

No. Driver Hometown 3 Eddie Evans Edgewater, FL 6 Tony Bromley Jacksonville, FL 7 Aaron Foye Cocoa, FL 16 Brian Gayton Orlando, FL 21 Todd Latour Orlando, FL 23 Frank Button Altamonte, FL 29 James Adams Edgewater, FL 67 Michael Eddings Davenport, FL 0 Jack Hall Davenport, FL

FLORIDA SOUTHERN GROUND POUNDERS

No. Driver 1 Chris Hatton 1x Christopher Hatton 7C Cush Revette Jr 12 Billy Bellflower 13 Ron Hess 19 Tom Turano 19 Mike McElyea 44 Tobi Smith 45 Jodi Modine 55 Scott Fobes 61 Ed Freeman 72 Charles Mcintyre 81 Jared Zabele 97 Kelly Jarrett 99 Charles Paschall 0 Ben LeVangie 0 Chris Brown 124 Ron D‘Alessandro 129 Mike Moran M1 TC McElyea