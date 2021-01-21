When is the Daytona 500 in 2021? Date, start time, TV schedule for race and qualifying
The Daytona 500 will kick off the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and feature a mix of new teams like Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing along with more established units such as Hendrick Motorsports, home to defending series champion Chase Elliott.
This year’s Daytona 500, the 63rd running of The Great American Race, is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, with a start time of 2:30 p.m. ET. TV coverage will be on FOX, with live streaming on FOX Sports Go and the radio call on MRN.
The Daytona 500 culminates Speedweeks, a full schedule of practice, qualifying and racing that includes action from all three NASCAR national series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series. Below is all you need to know for watching the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s crown jewel race:
When is the Daytona 500 in 2021?
Date: Sunday, Feb. 14
Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: MRN
The FOX broadcast will feature a new voice in the booth as former Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer joins NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and veteran play-by-play announcer Mike Joy. FOX is returning to a three-person booth after one year with a two-man setup following the retirement of Darrell Waltrip.
Bowyer and Gordon developed a rapport during broadcasts of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series last season when NASCAR paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX is looking to bring that banter over to NASCAR broadcasts as anticipation builds for the unpredictable Bowyer’s booth debut.
Larry McReynolds, America’s favorite crew chief, will continue to provide analysis for the FOX Sports booth from the network’s Charlotte studios.
Daytona 500 2021 TV schedule
The Daytona 500 culminates Daytona Speedweeks presented by Advent Health, six days of NASCAR action that starts on Tuesday, Feb. 9 with the Busch Clash at Daytona. The 43rd annual exhibition race will run on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile Daytona Road Course for the first time, and it will start under the lights at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. NASCAR drivers can qualify for the Busch Clash in a number of different ways.
Practices and qualifying sessions will return at Daytona. Last season, practices were canceled and lineups were set first by draw and then by a mathematical formula during the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, there will be practice and qualifying at select events, including the Daytona 500, as NASCAR continues to work with state, local and federal officials to ensure the safety of its competitors and spectators.
Here’s a look at the full Cup Series schedule of events for Speedweeks:
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Event
Start time
TV channel
Live stream
Radio
Busch Clash at Daytona
7 p.m. ET
FS1
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Event
Start time
TV channel
Live stream
Radio
First practice
12:05 p.m. ET
FS1
N/A
Qualifying
7 p.m. ET
FS1
Thursday, Feb. 11
Event
Start time
TV channel
Live stream
Radio
Duels at Daytona
7 p.m. ET
FS1
Saturday, Feb. 13
Event
Start time
TV channel
Live stream
Radio
Second practice
9:30 a.m. ET
FS2
N/A
Final practice
12:05 p.m. ET
FS1
N/A
Sunday, Feb. 14
Event
Start time
TV channel
Live stream
Radio
Daytona 500
2:30 p.m. ET
FOX
Daytona 500 2021 qualifying
Setting the lineup is different for the Daytona 500 than any other NASCAR national series event. Busch Pole Qualifying, set for 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, Feb. 10, on FS1, will determine the front row for the main event. The two fastest times from single-car qualifying will line up on Row 1 on Sunday for the Daytona 500.
The rest of the lineup will mostly be determined by results of Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels, starting at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. The winner of Duel 1 will line up in Row 2 behind the polesitter, with subsequent finishers in Duel 1 filling the odd-numbered slots throughout the 40-car field.
Meanwhile, the winner of Duel 2 will line up in Row 2 behind the second-fastest car in qualifying, with subsequent Duel 2 finishers filling out the rest of the even-numbered slots. The top Open (non-chartered) cars in Duel 1 and Duel 2 will fill the next slots, with any remaining open spots being filled by the best qualifiers.
All of this will lead to a full lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
Daytona 500 2021 entry list
This Daytona 500 entry list is unofficial and subject to change:
No.
Driver
Team
00
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
1
Kurt Busch
Chip Gannasi Racing
2
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
4
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
7
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
8
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
10
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
15
Derrike Cope
Rick Ware Racing
16*
Kaz Grala
Kaulig Racing
17
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
18
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
21
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
33*
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
36*
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
37*
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
38
Anthony Alfredo
Front Row Motorsports
41
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
42
Ross Chastain
Chip Ganassi Racing
43
Erik Jones
Richard Petty Motorsports
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
49*
Chad Finchum
MBM Motorsports
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
52
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
53
TBD
Rick Ware Racing
62*
Noah Gragson
Beard Oil Motorsports
66*
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
77
Jamie McMurray
Spire Motorsports
78
B.J. McLeod
Live Fast Motorsports
96*
Ty Dillon
Gaunt Brothers Racing
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing Team
* = Will likely need to race way into Daytona 500