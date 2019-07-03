Daytona 101: TV times, tires, rules package in play this weekend Plenty of fireworks are expected in the annual Independence Day-week trip to Daytona International Speedway as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series gears up for Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Here's everything you need to know for the Daytona night race. RELATED: Full Daytona […]

Plenty of fireworks are expected in the annual Independence Day-week trip to Daytona International Speedway as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series gears up for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Here’s everything you need to know for the Daytona night race.

RELATED: Full Daytona schedule | Who’s the favorite?

TRACK DETAILS

Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile tri-oval with 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees of banking at the start-finish line.

RULES PACKAGE

Teams will use the 2019 rules package with new tweaks specifically tailored for superspeedway racing at Daytona — the first time used at the track following restrictor plate usage at the Daytona 500. The package includes a 0.922-inch tapered spacer (replacing the restrictor plate), 9-inch rear spoiler, 1-inch bolt-on track bar mount, a tapered radiator pan, two-inch splitter overhang and aero ducts. Just as at Talladega in April, teams will use a 1-inch wicker extension placed on top of the 9-inch spoiler.

Cup Series teams also will participate with a new left-side tire compound for the Goodyear Eagle superspeedway radial, a construction update that makes its debut this weekend. The update was recommended after a two-day test at Daytona in February. Teams will be provided with two sets of tires for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for Saturday’s race — six race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice.

“The goal was to incorporate the basic elements of the 2019 rules package into the aerodynamic configuration for the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega, so they are no longer unique in that perspective,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “With that alignment established early in the test, we took the same approach to the tires. The result was a tire combination with the same constructions we run at the intermediate tracks, married with the tread compounds run at Daytona in February.”

STATS

• Only five drivers have won the Daytona 500 and Coke Zero Sugar 400 in the same season. The last to do so was Jimmie Johnson in 2013. As a reminder, Denny Hamlin won this season’s Daytona 500.

• Three of the last four races at Daytona were won by drivers under the age of 30 — including Erik Jones last season (22 years, 1 month, 7 days) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2017 (29 years, 8 months, 29 days).

• Michael McDowell has had seven top-10 finishes in the Monster Energy Series — and six of them have come at Daytona.

• Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest superspeedway team, with 27 wins all-time at Daytona and Talladega. Richard Childress Racing is a distant second, with 18 wins.

Stats courtesy of Racing Insights

LIVE COVERAGE

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will air on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. Fans can also follow along on the live leaderboard on NASCAR.com, get in-car audio on RaceView and watch in-car cameras on NASCAR Drive. Be sure to set your Fantasy Live lineup and sub in your garage pick (if needed) before the end of Stage 2 when rosters lock for good.

2018 RACE WINNER

Erik Jones led one lap of the 2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400 — the final one. Jones passed Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap and won by .125 seconds — battling back from damage sustained in a multi-car wreck earlier in the race. In all, only 20 of the 40 cars that started the race were running at the finish, thanks to some substantial wrecks.

ACTIVE DAYTONA WINNERS