Dayton, Wright State top scorers among 2024 Agonis Club winners

May 23—The Dayton Agonis Club will hold its annual banquet Wednesday at the Presidential Banquet Center in Kettering, where it will honor five athletes and one coach

It will be the 71st year the club has recognized excellence in Dayton-area athletics. Bob Grant, who retired as Wright State athletic director this year, will be the guest speaker.

Here's a list of the award winners:

Bryn Martin: The Springboro High School junior led her team in scoring with 21 points per game. She scored 38 points in the state semifinals, setting a Division I state tournament record. She will receive the Beno Keiter/Russ Guerra Memorial Award, "which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Dayton-area high school athlete."

Matt Somerlot: The track and cross country coach has been at Centerville High School for 28 years. He was inducted into the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Hall of Fame. He has amassed 137 team invitational and relay titles, 13 Greater Western Ohio Conference Championships and 19 boys district championships (including 16 in a row). He will receive the Mike Kelly/Don Donoher Coach's Award.

DaRon Holmes II: The Dayton Flyers basketball star was a consensus All-American and led the Atlantic 10 Conference in scoring (20.4). He will receive the Joe Gavin/Joe Quinn Memorial Award, "which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a University of Dayton athlete."

Trey Calvin: The Wright State basketball star led the team in scoring (19.6) and finished his career as Wright State's second all-time leading scorer with 2,139 points in five seasons. He will receive the Dr. Dave Reese Memorial Award, "which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Wright State athlete" for a second straight year.

Bree Hall: The Wayne graduate started every game for the undefeated national champion South Carolina. She averaged 9.2 points. She will receive the Dave Hall Memorial Award, "which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Dayton-area athlete attending school outside the Dayton area."

Graham Nicholson: The former Miami RedHawks kicker, who will play next season at Alabama, won the Lou Groza Award. He made 27 of 28 field goals. He will receive the Bill Gunlock Award, "which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Miami University athlete."