Dayton vs. Richmond: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to watch

The Dayton Flyers and the Richmond Spiders are set to battle in a key Atlantic 10 matchup.

Dayton has carried the banner for the Atlantic 10 conference this season. Wins over Georgia and Virginia Tech, paired with a neutral-site overtime loss to Kansas vaulted them quickly into the national conversation quickly. With NBA prospect Obi Toppin leading the way, it's hard to imagine a team topping them.

In the Atlantic 10, No. 7 Dayton (17-2, 6-0) is unbeaten. Their assumed biggest test was VCU and they handled them by 14 points.

But Richmond (15-4, 5-1) is sneaky good. Beating Wisconsin in an early-season tournament gave the Spiders a key nonconference win. If they can keep it together and avoid bad losses, the postseason may be in their future.

The Spiders will have to do it without their leading scorer Blake Francis though. He is out for the next month or so after a sternum injury.

Postseason implications are surely on the line.

Dayton vs. Richmond: How to Watch

Who: Dayton Flyers (17-2, 6-0) vs. Richmond Spiders(15-4, 5-1)

What: Atlantic 10 basketball on NBC Sports Washington

When: Saturday, January 25, 6 p.m. ET.

Where: Robins Center, Richmond, Va

TV Channel: You can watch Dayton vs. Richmond on NBC Sports Washington (Channel Finder).

Live Stream: NBC Sports Washington Live Player

