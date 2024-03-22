Dayton vs. Arizona: Predictions, picks, odds for March Madness game

A thrilling second-half comeback from the Dayton Flyers handed the school their first NCAA Tournament win 2015, 63-60 over Nevada. Unfortunately, their next test is much tougher. The Flyers face the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats in the Round of 32.

Arizona coasted to a first-round win over Long Beach State, although some early shooting struggles had some fans worried. After being one of the most humiliating early exits a season ago, the Wildcats were able to overcome their fear of back-to-back losses to a No. 15 seed thanks to 38 combined points from Kylan Boswell and Caleb Love.

Here's how to watch Saturday's second round March Madness matchup between these two schools.

Predictions for No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 2 Arizona:

Sportsbook Wire: Arizona 80, Dayton 70

Sportsbook Wire points out that Arizona comes in with a favorable trend: "The Wildcats are 15-4 (winning 78.9% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -482 or shorter."

Sports Betting Dime: Arizona 79, Dayton 73

Sascha Paruk uses the KenPom projections for Sports Betting Dime's score prediction. With Arizona opening as nine-point favorites, there is reason to take Dayton ATS. Paruk also writes that although Dayton did not look good against Nevada, they were still able to win when they did not have their best stuff. Paruk expects the line to move closer to Dayton, but still anticipates an Arizona win.

SportingNews: Dayton keeps pace but Arizona wins

Tony Mejia writes: "Ultimately, the Wildcats should end Dayton’s run given the tournament experience both Love and Johnson have brought to table upon transferring in this season since Lloyd’s teams have been upset in the last two NCAA Tournaments."

Dayton vs. Arizona: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Arizona Wildcats are favorites to defeat Dayton in Saturday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Friday.

Spread: Arizona (-9.5)

Moneyline: Arizona (-500); Dayton (+375)

Over/under: 149.5

How to watch Dayton vs. Arizona: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Watch March Madness on any device

