Dayton a top-50 team in first NET ranking
Dec. 4—The Dayton Flyers are No. 42 in the first NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking of the season. The NET rankings came out Monday and will be updated on a daily basis on the NCAA's website.
Cincinnati (7-0), at No. 14, is the highest-ranked Ohio team. Ohio State (7-1) is No. 20. Xavier (4-4) is No. 68. Wright State (3-5) is No. 128. Miami (3-3) is No. 243.
Dayton (6-2) is 0-2 in Quad 1 games, 2-0 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 2-0 in Quad 4.
Based on the current rankings, Dayton has two Quad 4 games this week at UD Arena: Wednesday against No. 197 UNLV (3-3); and Saturday against No. 244 Troy (3-3).
Dayton then has a Quad 1 game on Dec. 16 against Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati. Two Quad 3 home games follow as Dayton completes non-conference play: Dec. 20 against No. 106 Oakland (5-4); and Dec. 30 against No. 102 Longwood (8-1).
Dayton is the highest-ranked Atlantic 10 Conference team. No. 62 George Mason (7-1), No. 79 Saint Joseph's (6-2), No. 85 Richmond (5-3), No. 86 George Washington (6-2), No. 91 Duquesne (5-2) and No. 94 Massachusetts (4-1) are also in the top 100.
Dayton has finished higher than its initial ranking four seasons in a row. Here's what Dayton started in the NET and where it has finished over the years:
—Last season, Dayton ranked 163rd in the first NET ranking and finished 78th.
—In the 2021-22 season, Dayton ranked 95th in the first NET ranking and finished 52nd.
—In the 2020-21 season, Dayton was No. 111 in the first ranking and finished 90th.
—In the 2019-20 season, Dayton debuted at No. 10 and finished the season at No. 3.
—In 2018-19, the first season of the NET, Dayton ranked 47th in the first release and 69th at the end of the season.