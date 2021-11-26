Dayton stuns No. 4 Kansas with incredible buzzer-beating floater

Via an off-balance, desperation floater, the Dayton Flyers drew blood on Friday. Blue blood.

Dayton's Mustapha Amzil took down the No. 4-ranked Kansas Jayhawks with a buzzer beater for the ages, advancing his team to the final of the ESPN Events Invitational. The stunner is Dayton's first victory over a top-5 opponent since 1984.

DAYTON STUNS No. 4 KANSAS AT THE BUZZER 😱



First top-5 win for the Flyers since 1984. pic.twitter.com/IWgGZfpzQh — ESPN (@espn) November 26, 2021

Amzil entered the game averaging 6.6 points per game with a 28.1 field goal percentage.

Dayton required a comeback to even make Amzil's shot possible, as Kansas was up 45-35 at halftime and very much looking like its usual power program self. The Flyers found life in the second half and had the game tied four minutes in, but Kansas eventually entered the final minute up 73-70.

Malachi Smith cut the lead to just one point with 45 seconds left and a David McCormack offensive foul gave Dayton the chance at the game-winner. McCormack seemingly redeemed himself by blocking a lay-up from Smith, but then the ball bounced Amzil's way and set up an all-time finish.

The win gives Dayton one of the country's most bizarre resumes six games into the season, as the team has now beaten Power Five foes Kansas and Miami, but lost to the likes of UMass Lowell, Lipscomb and Austin Peay. It also played a part in spoiling what ESPN was likely hoping to be a top-10 matchup for the finals, as Kansas and No. 10 Alabama were on opposite sides of the eight-team bracket.

Now, it will be Dayton against the winner of Iona and Belmont in the final. Because this is college basketball.