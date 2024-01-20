Dayton shows Rhode Island basketball why it's ranked 21st; here's what happened

DAYTON, Ohio — Javon Bennett had 22 points and No. 21 Dayton won its 12th straight game, blowing past Rhode Island, 96-62, on Saturday.

Koby Brea was 5-for-7 from behind the arc and had 15 points for the Flyers (15-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10), who haven't lost in two months. Bennett was 4 of 5 from 3-point range. DaRon Holmes II had 21 points.

Dayton guard Javon Bennett (0) dribbles the ball around Rhode Island guard Luis Kortright (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The less-experienced Rams (9-9, 3-2) were never in it. They didn't have an answer for Holmes, Dayton's star who dominated the game until being replaced about five minutes into the second half with the Flyers already leading by 30.

The Flyers were 16 of 27 (59.3%) from the 3-point line and turned the ball over only twice.

“We do a good job handling adversity and prosperity,” Holmes said. “So I feel like right now is the prosperity part.”

Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II, center, drives to the basket past Rhode Island guard Luis Kortright, left, forward Tyson Brown, back, and forward David Fuchs, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Jaden House led all scorers with 27 for Rhode Island, but nobody else on the roster had more than eight points.

The Flyers opened with an 11-0 run, with Holmes hitting a jumper, a 3-pointer and getting a dunk off a fast break. The Rams didn't get on the scoreboard until House hit a 3-pointer 4:19 into the game.

Dayton led, 47-27, at the half, scored the first eight points of the second half and cruised from there.

“A lot of things are going great,” Holmes said. “So we have to lock in and make sure we're focused. A lot of us have great games, but we got to be able to flush it and and keep our head in a straight line.”

Rhode Island head coach Archie Miller yells to his team from the sideline during the first half of Saturday's game against Dayton, the team he coached for six seasons.

Big picture

Rhode Island: Coach Archie Miller returned to University of Dayton Arena for the first time since his coaching tenure here ended in 2017. He coached at Dayton for six seasons, leading the Flyers to four NCAA Tournament appearances before taking the Indiana job. He was fired by Indiana after four seasons and zero tournament appearances.

“You’re so locked in on representing what you’re doing right now, but you’re hard pressed if you don’t reminisce a little bit,” Miller said. “All the people that helped you get to where you got to, friendships that you still have, and this place, this place in general just being in here, you know, second to none.”

Dayton: The Flyers broke into the AP Top 25 after going unbeaten for the last two months. Their last loss came to then-No. 6 Houston on Nov. 19 in the Charleston Classic. Dayton has a solid chance of running the table in the A-10.

“We're a long way from anything we say we want to accomplish, but we can see the vision of what we work for,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said.

More: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHU3a5D4khM

Poll implications

The Flyers should keep rolling in the A-10 and stay in the AP Top 25. The next test could be Richmond on the road on Jan. 27.

Up next

Rhode Island: Hosts Fordham on Wednesday.

Dayton: At La Salle on Tuesday.

Dayton forward Nate Santos (2) drives to the basket ahead of Rhode Island guard Luis Kortright (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

RHODE ISLAND (62): Fuchs 1-4 2-2 4, Green 2-4 3-5 8, Estevez 3-8 1-2 8, House 9-14 5-6 27, Kortright 1-4 1-3 3, Montgomery 2-9 0-0 5, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Wright 0-3 0-0 0, Foumena 2-3 0-0 5; totals 21-53 12-18 62. DAYTON (96): Holmes 7-13 6-7 21, Santos 3-6 1-2 9, Bennett 8-9 2-2 22, Cheeks 2-8 3-4 8, Elvis 2-4 1-2 6, Brea 5-7 0-0 15, Jack 4-4 0-0 8, Nwokeji 0-2 0-1 0, Uhl 2-5 0-0 6, Schuler 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Maxwell 0-0 0-0 0, Napier 0-0 1-2 1; totals 33-59 14-20 96.

Halftime — Dayton 47-27. 3-point goals — Rhode Island 8-20 (House 4-7, Foumena 1-2, Green 1-2, Montgomery 1-2, Estevez 1-3, Kortright 0-1, Wright 0-1, Fuchs 0-2), Dayton 16-27 (Brea 5-7, Bennett 4-5, Santos 2-3, Uhl 2-3, Elvis 1-2, Holmes 1-2, Cheeks 1-4, Grant 0-1). Rebounds — Rhode Island 29 (Brown 7), Dayton 34 (Holmes 6). Assists — Rhode Island 8 (Fuchs, Kortright 2), Dayton 24 (Elvis 6). Total fouls — Rhode Island 15, Dayton 16. Records — Rhode Island 9-9, Dayton 15-2. A — 13,407 (13,435).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: No. 21 Dayton rolls to 12th straight win with 96-62 rout of Rhode Island