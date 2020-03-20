Dayton’s Obi Toppin only unanimous selection to AP All-America team

Dayton star Obi Toppin is the lone unanimous first-team choice to The Associated Press college basketball All-America team announced Friday.

He was joined on the first team by Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

Toppin received first-team votes from the entire 65-person media panel and is Dayton’s first first-team AP All-American after averaging 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds and shooting 63.3% in a breakout season that was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. The 6-foot-9 sophomore helped the third-ranked Flyers match the program’s highest ranking in the final AP Top 25.

Garza, a junior forward, averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game to earn 63 first-team votes. Howard led the nation with 27.8 points per game, and Powell, a fellow senior, was 17th at 21.0 points.

Pritchard became the fourth Pac-12 player to lead the conference in scoring (20.5 PPG) and assists (5.5 APG). The senior guard is the first first-team AP All-American from Oregon.

AP All-America

First team

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Luka Garza, Iowa

Markus Howard, Marquette

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Second team

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Third team

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Jared Butler, Baylor

Tre Jones, Duke

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Honorable mention (at least 10 points): Daniel Oturu, Minnesota; Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky; Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton; Saddiq Bey, Villanova; Mason Jones, Arkansas

