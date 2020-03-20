Dayton’s Obi Toppin only unanimous selection to AP All-America team
Dayton star Obi Toppin is the lone unanimous first-team choice to The Associated Press college basketball All-America team announced Friday.
He was joined on the first team by Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.
Toppin received first-team votes from the entire 65-person media panel and is Dayton’s first first-team AP All-American after averaging 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds and shooting 63.3% in a breakout season that was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. The 6-foot-9 sophomore helped the third-ranked Flyers match the program’s highest ranking in the final AP Top 25.
Garza, a junior forward, averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game to earn 63 first-team votes. Howard led the nation with 27.8 points per game, and Powell, a fellow senior, was 17th at 21.0 points.
Pritchard became the fourth Pac-12 player to lead the conference in scoring (20.5 PPG) and assists (5.5 APG). The senior guard is the first first-team AP All-American from Oregon.
AP All-America
First team
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Luka Garza, Iowa
Markus Howard, Marquette
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Second team
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
Third team
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Jared Butler, Baylor
Tre Jones, Duke
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Honorable mention (at least 10 points): Daniel Oturu, Minnesota; Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky; Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton; Saddiq Bey, Villanova; Mason Jones, Arkansas
