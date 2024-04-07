Dayton native Bree Hall secures second national championship with South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 in the NCAA women’s basketball championship.

This win closed out an undefeated season for the Gamecocks.

Gamecocks junior guard Bree Hall is a Dayton native, and she now has two national championships under her belt.

She graduated from Wayne High School in 2021 and was named McDonald’s All-America, Naismith All-America Honorable Mention, and Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Miss Basketball, according to South Carolina’s athletic department.

During her three seasons at South Carolina, she has played 108 games and started in 37.

Hall has made 612 points as a Gamecock with an average of 5.7 per game.

In Sunday’s national championship, Hall had 7 points.

This is South Carolina’s third national title in seven years.

The center court Final Four logo at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Iowa Hawkeyes fans hold up a sign before Sunday's game.

An Iowa Hawkeyes fan cheers before Sunday's game.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) connects on a 3-pointer during the first quarter.

Iowa's Kate Martin (20) dribbles past South Carolina's Chloe Kitts.

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso (10) keeps the ball away from Kate Martin (20) and Hannah Stuelke (45).

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley reacts to a call during the second quarter.

South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot during the second quarter.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts watches Sunday's action.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reacts during the first half.

South Carolina's Raven Johnson reacts in during the second quarter of Sunday's game.

Chloe Kitts (21) of South Carolina Gamecocks puts up a shot.

South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) dribbles to the basket during the second quarter.

MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) attempts a layup for the Gamecocks while being guarded by Iowa's Hannah Stuelke (45).

Iowa's Gabbie Marshall (24) steals the ball from Te-Hina Paopao of South Carolina.

South Carolina's Tessa Johnson was a force off the bench, scoring in double digits.

Iowa's Sydney Affolter (3) is boxed in by South Carolina's Sania Feagin (20) and Ashlyn Watkins (2).

The Gamecocks celebrate after winning Sunday's national title game.

Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson celebrate after the final buzzer.