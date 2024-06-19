Dayton Moore proud of Royals foundation built during his watch as team executive

Dayton Moore continues in his role as senior advisor with the Texas Rangers and owns a World Series ring with the club. He follows up to five major league games a day, and his son Robert plays shortstop with the Philadelphia Phillies’ Double-A affiliate.

There is plenty of baseball on Moore’s radar. But...

“I’m always plugged into what the Royals are doing,” Moore said.

That was bound to be the case for Moore, who in his 17 years with the Royals was the general manager for the 2014 AL Championship and 2015 World Series title teams. And he likes what he’s seeing.

Although they’ve dropped seven of their last nine, the Royals entered Wednesday’s game at the Oakland Athletics with a 41-33 record, After 74 games a year ago, they stood 20-54.

From Moore’s time with the club, which came to an end with his firing toward the conclusion of the 2022 season, young players like Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Brady Singer, MJ Melendez and Michael Massey made their major league debuts.

“(Farm director) Lonnie Goldberg did such an amazing job putting talent in the pipeline,” Moore said. “We didn’t hit on everybody, but we hit on a lot of good guys.”

Witt tops the list. He’s off to an amazing start, topping the American League in hits (96) and runs (59) while playing stellar shortstop.

“Bobby Witt Jr. is the most talented player in baseball,” Moore said. “He’s the most talented player I ever scouted and was part of.”

Executive vice president and general manager J.J. PIcollo, whose career has aligned with Moore’s for more than three decades, “is doing a great job with leadership,” Moore said. “I’m really proud of those guys. They play to win, they play for each other. Those guys came up together in the minor leagues, struggled at the major league level, which brought them closer together and made that bond really tight.

“Now that that their talent level is catching up to the league, that bond they have, that togetherness and unity that was developed through the losing is going to propel them to do something special again in Kansas City.”

Moore spent Wednesday at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park for his 10th annual C You in the Major Leagues Foundation baseball camp.

Former Royals executive Dayton Moore (center) presents a check to Tony Corporon of the SevenDays foundation. Corporon’s father and nephew were shooting victims at the Jewish Community Center in 2014. Also pictured, Matt Fulks from the C You in the Major Leagues Foundation

This year, Moore presented $5,000 from his foundation to the SevenDays foundation, a Kansas City-based non-profit that promotes kindness and understanding through education and dialogue. SevenDays was established after the 2014 shootings that killed three people at two Overland Park locations, including the Jewish Community Center.