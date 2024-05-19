Dayton, Miami knocked out of NCAA softball tournament

May 19—The Miami RedHawks and Dayton Flyers suffered season-ending losses in the NCAA softball tournament Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Miami bounced back from a 7-0 loss to Virginia on Friday with a 4-0 victory against Dayton in its first game Saturday in the regional at the University of Tennessee's Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

That victory kept Miami alive, but it was eliminated Saturday night with a 6-0 loss to Virginia. The RedHawks finished 49-9.

Addy Jarvis threw a complete-game shutout against Dayton. She struck out five and allowed eight hits.

Hadley Parisien went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. She hit a home run in the fourth to give Miami a 4-0 lead.

Emma Schutter, Kirnan Bailey and Molly Grace each had two hits for Dayton.

Dayton's first NCAA tournament appearance ended with the defeat. The Flyers (33-21) lost 3-0 to Tennessee, the host of the regional.

In its second game, Allie Cummins collected Miami's only hit. Virginia's Eden Bigham shut out Miami for the second straight day.

Virginia advanced to the regional final. It will play Tennessee at 4 p.m. Sunday. Tennessee beat Virginia 12-0 on Saturday.