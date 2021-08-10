Dayton Metro Library requires masks

Aug. 9—The Dayton Metro Library requires staff, patrons and visitors to wear face masks at all branches.

The masks are required for anyone 2 or older, effective Monday. The policy change came following updated guidance for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dayton and Montgomery County government offices recently announced a similar policy.

"We want members of the community to know we are taking the necessary precautions against COVID and its variants, and we want everyone to remain safe during this time," Jeffrey Trzeciak, executive director of Dayton Metro Library, said.

Visitors and patrons needing a mask can get one at the Ask Me Desk.

Multiple library branches are hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information about the clinics, as well as other providers in the region, visit Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County's website.

For more information about the Dayton Metro Library, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.