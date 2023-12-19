Dayton men’s basketball guard earns Atlantic 10 weekly honor

A University of Dayton men’s basketball guard has been rewarded with a weekly Atlantic 10 honor.

>>Dayton Flyers play strong 2nd half as they beat Cincinnati

Kobe Elvis was named A-10 Co-Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s win over Cincinnati at the Hoops Classic presented by altafiber and CareSource.

He scored a new career-high of 27 points, grabbed five rebounds, and had three assists. He also had only one turnover.

It comes one week after establishing a new career best of 24 points against Troy.

Elvis shot 14 of 14 from the foul line in Dayton’s 82-68 win.

He has missed only one free throw (29-30) and leads the A-10 in free throw percentage (.967). That ranks third nationally.

Elvis is also the team’s fourth-highest scorer averaging 10.9 points per game.

He shared this week’s Player of the Award with Erik Reynolds III of St. Joseph’s.

>>RELATED: Dayton men’s basketball to wear Chapel Blue jerseys Saturday against Cincinnati

The Flyers’ next game will be Tuesday night when they host Oakland at 7 p.m. at the UD Arena.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.