Dayton football to play 2024 spring game this weekend

The University of Dayton’s football team will wrap up the spring season with a spring football Sunday afternoon.

It will be played at the Jerry Mohr Practice Facility near the UD Arena at 3:30 p.m., according to a UD spokesperson.

Due to limited seating, fans are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Returning players and families will be located at the end east of the field while members of UD’s 2024 recruiting class and their families will be at the west end.

The winning team will be determined later when the film evaluation is finished, the spokesperson said.

The 2024 team captains will be announced after the game.

Admission to Sunday’s spring game is free.

The Flyers went 4-7 in Trevor Andrews’ first season as head coach in 2023. They will return 17 starters.