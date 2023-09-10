Advertisement

Dayton football gets 1st win under new head coach Trevor Andrews

WHIO Staff
The Dayton Flyers got their first win under new head football coach Trevor Andrews Saturday afternoon at Welcome Stadium.

Michael Neel rushed for a career-high 125 yards and a 70-yard touchdown run while Dante Casciola threw two first-quarter touchdown passes as the Flyers beat the Central State Marauders, 62-24.

Dayton improves to 1-1 on the season.

UD jumped ahead 20-0 in the first quarter. Casciola threw a 26-yard touchdown to Gavin Lochow to put Dayton ahead, 7-0. He then fired a 45-yard touchdown strike to Alec Keathley and Neel’s touchdown run capped the first quarter scoring.

Cole Dow found Joey Swanson for a six-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 27-0. The Marauders got on the scoreboard on a 10-yard catch by Jeremiah Flores and a 32-yard field goal by Jose Chaires made the halftime score, 27-10, in the Flyers’ favor.

UD opened the second half with a 10-play, 72-yard drive that was capped off by a 16-yard touchdown catch by Sam Bubonics to increase it to 34-10. Michael Franks tackled a Central State running back in the end zone for a safety.

The Marauders scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to cut it to 36-24. Sam Webster’s 47-yard field put Dayton ahead, 39-24 at the end of three quarters.

Webster’s second field goal of the game opened the scoring in the fourth quarter as they led, 42-24.

The Flyers got some big plays on defense to seal the game. Mason Henry strip-sacked Alec Lewis and Chase Brown picked it up and ran 32 yards for a touchdown. Logan Miller intercepted a pass, and it led to a Cole Dow one-yard touchdown run. Jacob Schacte read a bubble screen and intercepted it going 76-yards for a score.

Dayton’s next game will be next Saturday, September 16, when they host Taylor at Welcome Stadium at 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio and also here on WHIO.com.