Dayton Flyers set new school record for 3-pointers in beating Oakland

The Dayton Flyers set a new school record for outside shooting against Oakland Wednesday night at the UD Arena.

>>Dayton men’s basketball guard earns Atlantic 10 weekly honor

UD made a school record 18-pointers as a team in a 91-67 win over the Grizzlies. Five players scored in double figures.

Javon Bennett led the way with 19 points and dished out nine assists. Koby Brea added 17, Kobe Elvis scored 14 points, and Nate Santos added 13. DaRon Holmes II had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Flyers made 18 of 34 three-point attempts on Wednesday night. Bennett and Brea each made five treys.

Dayton will enter the Christmas break with a 9-2 record.

>>Dayton Flyers play strong 2nd half as they beat Cincinnati

Elvis buried a trey to put Dayton ahead, 8-5, with 17:29 remaining. Bennett added a pair of threes to put UD up, 14-9, with 10:45 left in the first half.

The Grizzlies cut the deficit to 25-21 but the Flyers scored 10 straight points. Elvis started it with a three-pointer and then Isaac Jack scored. Santos capped it by scoring five consecutive points, including a trey to push it to 35-21.

Dayton made six straight field goals, the last two by Bennett, as they led Oakland, 46-28, at the break.

>>Dayton gets big games from both Elvis, Holmes, as they beat Troy

UD extended the advantage to 23 points, 53-30, but the Grizzlies went on a 10-0 run to cut it 53-40 with 13:36 left.

But Oakland would not get any closer as Petras Padegimas buried a trey to expand it to 56-40.

Dayton continued to pour it on in the second half with a 13-3 run to go up, 76-50. Their largest lead of the game was 30 points, 84-54, on Brea’s fifth three-pointer of the night.

As a team, UD had 26 assists to go with only two turnovers. Bennett had nine assists while Elvis finished with six.

>>Dayton Flyers rout Grambling State, wins third straight game

The Flyers’ next game will be Dec. 30 when they host Longwood at 2 p.m. at the UD Arena.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 1 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.