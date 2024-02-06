Dayton Flyers move up in this week’s Top 25 polls

The Dayton Flyer men’s basketball moved this week’s Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls.

>>Holmes’ big 2nd half helps No. 21 Dayton beat St. Bonaventure

UD advanced three places to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and moved up two spots to No. 17 in this week’s USA Today Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll.

The Flyers went 2-0 last week. They are coming off home wins over George Washington and St. Bonaventure.

>>No. 21 Dayton bounces back with blowout win of George Washington

They will be on the road this week.

Dayton plays Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tonight at 8 p.m. and then at VCU Friday night in Richmond, Virginia at 7 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

Pre-game coverage of tonight’s Dayton-St. Joe’s game starts at 7 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.