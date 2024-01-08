Dayton Flyers hang on to beat UMass, extend winning streak to nine games

The Dayton Flyers held to beat the UMass Minutemen, 64-60, Saturday afternoon at the UD Arena.

>>Dayton opens A-10 play beating Davidson, extends winning streak to 8 games

DaRon Holmes II led UD with 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. He also buried a career-high three treys.

Enock Cheeks added 11 and Zimi Nwokeji scored nine points off the bench.

The Flyers played much of the game without starting guard Kobe Elvis. He suffered a lower-body injury in the first half and did not return.

The Minutemen outrebounded UD, 45-33. UMass grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and had 18 second-chance points.

Dayton improves to 12-2 overall, 2-0 in the Atlantic 10. They extend their winning streak to nine games.

>>Dayton Flyer forward named A-10 Player of Week

Holmes scored eight straight points on two dunks, a three-pointer, and a free throw to put UD ahead 11-8.

Cheeks and Holmes each added a three and Isaac Jack extended the advantage to 20-8.

Koby Brea’s three-pointer gave Dayton their largest lead of the game, 33-19, with 6:24 to play. But the Minutemen got closer as the first half ended as Josh Cohen’s putback cut it 38-29 at the break.

>>Dayton Flyers end non-conference season with home win over Longwood

UD led 53-40 at the 9:48 mark following Nwokeji’s three-point play. But the Minutemen outscored the Flyers, 15-4, over six minutes. Cohen’s three-pointer got them within two, 57-55, with 3:26 remaining.

Nate Santos made two free throws that gave the Flyers a 59-55 lead with 2:06 left. He grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds to keep possession with Dayton but was called for a shot clock violation with 1:05 to play and UD led, 59-57. Holmes grabbed a defensive rebound and Javon Bennett made two free throws with 28 seconds to extend it to 61-57.

Jack grabbed a defensive rebound with 15 seconds left and made one of two foul shots that extended it to 62-57. Bennett’s rebound and two free throws with eight seconds sealed the win.

The Flyers went 18-21 from the foul line.

>>Dayton Flyers set new school record for 3-pointers in beating Oakland

Dayton’s next game will be Friday night when they travel to Pittsburgh to play Duquesne at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.