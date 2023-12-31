Dayton Flyers end non-conference season with home win over Longwood

The Dayton Flyers ended the non-conference season Saturday afternoon by beating Longwood, 78-69, at the UD Arena.

>>Dayton Flyers set new school record for 3-pointers in beating Oakland

DaRon Holmes II led the way for UD recording a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds, both team highs.

Kobe Elvis and Koby Brea each added 12 points while Javon Bennett scored 11.

The Flyers made 59% of their shots in the second half, including 7-13 from three-point range.

Dayton improved to 11-2 overall and extended their winning streak to seven games.

>>Dayton Flyers play strong 2nd half as they beat Cincinnati

Longwood led for the entire first half, including by as much as eight points. But Holmes buried a three-pointer right before the half ended as UD trailed 37-34.

Elvis made two straight threes to give the Flyers their first lead of the game at 40-39. But Longwood outscored Dayton, 6-1, to take a 45-41 lead.

Holmes responded by scoring four straight points, including a trey to tie the game at 45-45. Longwood scored to take a 47-45 lead, but Brea’s three-pointer put Dayton ahead for good, 48-47, with 12:28 remaining.

>>Dayton gets big games from both Elvis, Holmes, as they beat Troy

UD stayed hot from beyond the arc as Bennett hit a trey on its next possession to go up 51-47.

Nate Santos and Bennett each made a pair of foul shots to expand the lead to 55-48. Holmes and Brea also added layups to increase the advantage to 59-48. It capped a 14-1 scoring run.

Longwood cut Dayton’s lead to 62-57 with 4:35 to play. But the Flyers put the game away by outscoring them, 13-3, to extend the advantage to 15 points, 75-60.

Dayton’s next game will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. They open Atlantic 10 play at Davidson at Belk Arena in Davidson, NC.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.