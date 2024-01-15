Dayton Flyers earn top 25 ranking from AP, USA Today Coaches Poll
The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has ranked in the AP’s Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
These rankings follow the Flyers victory against the Duquesne Dukes Friday, 72-62.
The Flyers (13-2) rank No. 21, moving up from their No. 26 ranking last week.
The top 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll include:
UConn (15-2)
Purdue (15-2)
Kansas (14-2)
North Carolina (13-3)
Houston (14-2)
The Flyers also secured a top 25 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
They rank No. 23, moving up from their No. 30 ranking last week.
The top 5 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll include:
UConn
Purdue
North Carolina
Kansas
Houston
On Jan. 20, the Flyers will play the Rhode Island Rams at home starting at 12:30 p.m.