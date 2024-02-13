Dayton Flyers advance 2 spots in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team continues to advance in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

>>No. 18 Dayton loses defensive struggle at VCU

The Flyers moved up two spots to No. 16 after being ranked No. 18 last week, in the new Top 25 Poll released on Monday.

Dayton went 1-1 last week on the road. They beat Saint Joseph’s, 94-79, on Feb. 6 in Philadelphia. But are coming off a 49-47 loss to VCU Friday night in Richmond, Virginia.

>>No. 18 Dayton’s strong 2nd half beats Saint Joseph’s

UD is in second place in the Atlantic 10, a half-game behind Richmond.

The Flyers have two home games this week.

They host Duquesne tonight at 7 p.m. and play Fordham on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be played at the UD Arena.

Both games will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

Pregame coverage of tonight’s game between Dayton and Duquesne will begin at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.