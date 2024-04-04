Dayton Dragons announce 2024 Opening Night starting pitcher

The Dayton Dragons have announced their starting pitcher for Opening Night on Friday.

Rhett Lowder, the Cincinnati Reds 2023 No. 1 Draft pick, will make his professional debut as the Dragons’ starting pitcher, the team announced this week.

He was the seventh overall selection out of Wake Forest.

Lowder is currently ranked as the Reds’ No. 2 prospect by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

Dayton will host the Lansing Lugnuts Friday night at 7:10 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark for their 24th annual Opening Night game.

For more information about tickets, visit this website.