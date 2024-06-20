Dayton’s DaRon Holmes receives invitation to attend this year’s NBA Draft

A former University of Dayton men’s basketball standout will attend this year’s NBA Draft.

>>RELATED: DaRon Holmes II says he’ll stay in NBA draft, forego remaining eligibility with Dayton

Former Dayton Flyer forward DaRon Holmes II received a green invitation to attend next week’s NBA Draft, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported.

This means the former UD standout will be among several players waiting for their names to be called.

>>Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II named Second Team AP All-American

Holmes, his father, and his agent each confirmed the news Wednesday on social media.

“Proud my guy,” said Aaron Reillly, of AMR Agency. “A team is about to get a day one contributor!!”

“Let’s show them what’s up!!” Holmes replied.

“See you guys in NYC!!” DaRon Homes Sr. said.

The NBA Draft will be June 27-28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.