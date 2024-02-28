Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named to national player of year watch list

University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II has been named to a national player of the year watch list.

>>6 players score in double figures as No. 21 Dayton beats Davidson

He was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers’ (USBWA) Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch Lists, a USBWA spokesperson said Tuesday.

Members of the USBWA’s board of directors chose the 40 players who will be considered as contenders for the National Player of the Year.

The players for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-American consideration will be placed on the association’s annual awards ballot.

The other finalists include Armando Bacot of North Carolina, Keion Brooks of Washington, Johni Broom of Auburn, Tommy Bruner of Denver, Boo Buie of Northwestern, Devin Carter of Providence, L.J. Cryer of Houston, Johnell Davis of Florida Atlantic, RJ Davis of North Carolina, Tucker DeVries of Drake, Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, Zach Edey of Purdue, Terrence Edwards, Jr. of James Madison, Kyle Filipowski of Duke, PJ Hall of Clemson, Blake Hinson of Pitt, Xavier Johnson of Southern Illinois, David Jones of Memphis, Jordan King of Richmond, Dalton Knecht of Tennessee, Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Jaedon LeDee of San Diego State, Caleb Love of Arizona, Kevin McCullar, Jr. of Kansas, Tristen Newton of UConn, Great Ososbor of Utah State, Antonio Reeves of Kentucky, Kadary Richmond of Seton Hall, Hunter Sallis of Wake Forest, Baylor Scheierman of Creighton, Terrence Shannon of Illinois, Jamal Shead of Houston, KJ Simpson of Colorado, Braden Smith of Purdue, Isaiah Stevens of Colorado State, Tyler Thomas Hofstra and Vonterius Woolbright of Western Carolina.

USBWA members have until March 10 to vote for all the honors based on regular-season performance.

>>Dayton falls in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll

Holmes is also on the Naismith College Player of the Year Midseason Team and the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 List. He is also a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, which goes to the top power forward in college basketball.

Dayton is ranked No.21 in the AP Top 25 Poll and coming off an 80-66 win over Davidson on Tuesday night.

Their next game will be Friday night at Loyola Chicago at 9 p.m.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 8 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.