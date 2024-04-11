Dayton basketball finishes season ranked in AP Top 25 Poll
The Dayton Flyers finished the 2023-24 season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll.
UD was ranked No. 24 to finish the season.
The Flyers went 25-8 this past season and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016-17 as a No. 7 seed in the West Region.
They won their first tournament game since 2015, 63-60, over No. 10 seed Nevada on March 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Dayton’s season ended in the Second Round losing 78-68 to No. 2 seed Arizona.
Finished the Year #24 in the @AP_Top25 ✈️🏀#GoFlyers pic.twitter.com/9URoc15NpN
— Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) April 10, 2024