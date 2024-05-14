'Days of Roar': Can we draw any conclusions about Detroit Tigers after 40 games?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Hosts: Mark Gorosh (@sportz5176) and Evan Petzold (@evanpetzold)

• Editors: Robin Chan

Guest: Ryan Garko, Detroit Tigers president of player development.

• Executive producers: Kirkland Crawford

• Email: epetzold@freepress.com

On this episode: After taking a moment to recognize Justin Verlander's recent return to Comerica Park, Mark and Evan size up the state of the Detroit Tigers with nearly a quarter of the 2024 season now complete. How do the guys feel about the team's chances for clinching that AL Central now? The guys also talk Parker Meadows demotion to Triple-A, Kenta Maeda's illness, and who could be getting called up soon. After the break, Mark and Evan welcome on to the pod Paul Hoynes, Cleveland Guardians beat writer for Cleveland.com. Paul walks the guys through the surprising hot start of the Guardians, how things are playing out with rookie manager Stephen Vogt, the impact of Steven Kwan's absence and more.

