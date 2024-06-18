'Days of Roar': What to make of Detroit Tigers' volatile offense

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

On this episode: Another week of fairly disappointing baseball has led Mark and Evan to seek outside expertise on the Tigers' woes. To help out, the guys welcome back Tigers radio analyst and former MLB player Bobby L. Scales II to the show. The trio try to make sense of the team's wildly inconsistent run production. After the break, the guys focus on the expectations surrounding Riley Greene. What can we learn about Greene's potential from his walk rate? The trio also discusses Colt Keith's struggles and if the second baseman is finally starting to adjust to the major leagues. Later in the pod, Mark and Evan cover health updates on Javier Báez, Kerry Carpenter, and Jackson Jobe's upcoming rehab start.

