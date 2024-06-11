'Days of Roar': Right to complain over .500 Detroit Tigers?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

On this episode: Another 3-3 week for the Detroit Tigers has the "Days of Roar" crew contemplating some tough questions for the ball club. After discussing how the team looks without Kerry Carpenter, Mark and Evan focus in on comments made by president of baseball operations Scott Harris on the MLB Network. How far away are the Tigers from having an established core and what does that timeline even look like? After the break, the guys also examine Scott Harris' comments on Javier Báez. Although the conversation on Baez's diminished hitting seems all but exhausted, Evan has some potentially intriguing data on the struggling shortstop's swing. Later in the pod, the guys cover Kirk Gibson's recent call with 97.1 The Ticket. Are we all being a bit too negative on a team that's only a few games out of a wild card spot?

