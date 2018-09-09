Days after returning to team, minutes into opener, Seahawks' Earl Thomas gets interception

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas missed all of the preseason, but showed no signs of rust on Sunday. (AP)

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas ended his lengthy holdout on Wednesday, just days before the regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos.

If it was expected Thomas would be rusty after not taking part in training camp, well … he wasn’t.

Early Seahawks interception

Thomas intercepted a Case Keenum pass intended for Demaryius Thomas with not even six minutes passed in the first quarter, returning it 25 yards to set up Seattle’s first touchdown of the day:





It looked like there may have been a miscommunication between Keenum and Thomas, as Thomas is still running down the seam and didn’t look to be anticipating the ball when Thomas cut in and made the pick.

‘The disrespect has been well noted’

Thomas posted a photo of himself in a gym on Instagram on Wednesday morning, affirming that he was returning to the Seahawks despite his desire to get a contract adjustment:

“I’ve worked my whole life for this….. I’ve never let me, teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend,” Thomas wrote. “With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career.”

When media approached Thomas this week, he declined, saying he said what he needed to say in the Instagram caption.

Story Continues

Thomas, a six-time Pro Bowler, has been seeking a pay raise; the Dallas Cowboys reportedly offered Seattle a second-round pick to acquire Thomas, but the Seahawks refused, wanting a first-rounder and more.

More NFL coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Bengals player is 1st ejected under new NFL helmet rule

• Cowboys’ player may face more discipline after relapse

• Steelers RB mobbed by O-line after 1st career TD

• Report: No NFL anthem policy this season

